Champions for Cures and Marc "Silvy" Silverman of ESPN 1000 Are Supporting Local Families Fighting Cancer

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Champions for Cures is pleased to announce a new partnership with Marc "Silvy" Silverman of ESPN 1000 Chicago, a cancer survivor, who will serve as the official spokesperson for our upcoming fundraising campaign.

Silvy and ESPN Chicago 1000 Announces Partnership with Champions For Cures

In this role, Silvy will help raise awareness of our organization's mission to support local families fighting cancer and encourage listeners to support our efforts to raise money to support these families that are overloaded with medical bills. With Silvy's passion for fighting cancer, we are confident that this partnership will help us make a real difference in the lives of local Chicagoland families.

"As someone who has battled cancer first-hand, I know the challenges that it brings. Champions for Cures is a local organization with a track record of helping many in the same fight. I wanted to partner with Champions for Cures so that we can reach more families and battle cancer together," said Marc "Silvy" Silverman.

"We are extremely excited about the partnership with Silvy and ESPN 1000 Chicago to reach and educate more families about the work we are doing. We get personally involved with local families fighting cancer to donate 50% of our proceeds to a financial need which is typically eliminating the load of medical bills they are faced with and the other 50% of our proceeds go to cancer research and clinical trials that need funding to get off the ground," said Kort McCulley, Co-Founder and Board Member of Champions for Cures.

"To see this mission grow over the last eleven years from an annual golf outing to an established, credible charity is simply unbelievable. I – like most – have personally felt the effects of this awful disease across friends and family, and we're blessed to have a partner like Silvy (and ESPN 1000) to strengthen the positive impact Champions for Cures is bringing," said Gary Benedik, Board Member of Champions for Cures.

The partnership between Champions for Cures and Marc "Silvy" Silverman kicked off on February 23rd, 2023, and will include a series of public service announcements, social media campaigns, and live events to engage and inspire the community.

For more information about Champions for Cures, a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization, or to donate to our fundraising campaign, please visit https://championsforcures.org/silvy or email at [email protected].

SOURCE Champions for Cures