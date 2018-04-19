Champions for Global Excellence in Business Education

For over a century, AACSB Accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standards in business education, and has been earned by less than 5 percent of the world's business schools. Today, 810 institutions across 53 countries and territories have earned AACSB Accreditation. Further, 186 institutions hold supplemental AACSB Accreditation for their accounting programs.

"AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. "Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education."

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multi-year path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

To achieve accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn AACSB Business Accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of an additional set of standards specific to the discipline and profession of accounting. Once accreditation is achieved, each institution participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer-review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation.

As ratified by the AACSB International Board of Directors, the following schools have extended their accreditation in business or business and accounting:

Schools Extending Their Business Accreditation

Adelphi University (United States)

Alfred University (United States)

Appalachian State University (United States)

Boise State University (United States)

Brandeis University (United States)

Brock University (Canada)

California State University, Stanislaus (United States)

Chonnam National University (South Korea)

Dartmouth College (United States)

Delaware State University (United States)

Duke University (United States)

Duquesne University (United States)

Eastern Washington University (United States)

Florida Atlantic University (United States)

Georgia Southern University (United States)

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (Saudi Arabia)

Lancaster University (United Kingdom)

Louisiana State University in Shreveport (United States)

Loyola Marymount University (United States)

Marshall University (United States)

Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey (United States)

Minnesota State University, Mankato (United States)

Montana State University (United States)

Murray State University (United States)

NIDA Business School (Thailand)

Pacific Lutheran University (United States)

Providence College (United States)

Purdue University (United States)

Renmin University of China (China)

Shenandoah University (United States)

St. Mary's University (United States)

State University of New York College at Brockport (United States)

State University of New York College at Oneonta (United States)

Texas Southern University (United States)

The University of Michigan (United States)

The University of Mississippi (United States)

The University of Texas at Tyler (United States)

Trinity University (United States)

Universidade Católica Portuguesa (Portugal)

University of Arkansas at Little Rock (United States)

University of California, Irvine (United States)

University of Illinois at Chicago (United States)

University of Louisville (United States)

University of North Florida (United States)

University of Otago (New Zealand)

University of Ottawa (Canada)

University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee (United States)

University of West Florida (United States)

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (United States)

West Texas A&M University (United States)

Western Washington University (United States)

Widener University (United States)

Schools Extending Their Business and Accounting Accreditation

Florida International University (United States)

Florida State University (United States)

Missouri State University (United States)

San Diego State University (United States)

Tennessee Technological University (United States)

The University of Alabama (United States)

The University of Arizona (United States)

The University of Georgia (United States)

University of Central Florida (United States)

University of Richmond (United States)

University of South Florida (United States)

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (United States)

Western Kentucky University (United States)

For more detailed information about AACSB Accreditation, please visit aacsb.edu/accreditation.

About AACSB International

As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International—The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,600 member organizations and more than 800 accredited business schools worldwide. With its global headquarters in Tampa, Florida, USA; Europe, Middle East, and Africa headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

