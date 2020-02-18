Champions of Change: Champion Healthcare Technologies Implements Its 200th Terso RFID-Enabled Enclosure

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Healthcare Technologies has implemented its 200th Terso Solutions RFID-enabled enclosure, exemplifying their focus on decreasing healthcare costs while improving patient safety and outcomes.

"We are proud to partner with Terso to ensure that our customers have complete transparency into tissue and implant inventories and chain of custody data," said Peter Casady, Founder of Champion Healthcare Technologies. "Now, more than ever, healthcare leaders are choosing a complete solution to increase patient safety and strengthen their bottom line. Our software-and-RFID solution does just that."

Terso's secure RFID-enabled enclosures integrated with Champion's UDITracker software ensures inventory security, visibility & compliance.

"This achievement demonstrates the power of collaboration," said Peter Bloch, Terso's Global Director of Strategic Accounts, "Our joint celebration validates medical professionals' need to 'know now' about critical inventory in the hospital. The rate of adoption of RAIN RFID in healthcare demonstrates the technology's ability to resolve those challenges and add value."

Champion Healthcare Technologies is a healthcare technology company providing comprehensive tissue and implant tracking solutions to hospitals and health systems. Its broad portfolio helps organizations effectively manage tissue and implant tracking to ensure compliance, optimize efficiency and improve patient safety and quality. Leveraging a deep integration with vendors, government entities and other systems, Champion empowers healthcare organizations with greater transparency and visibility.

Terso Solutions, Inc. is the leading provider of automated inventory management solutions for tracking high-value medical and scientific products in healthcare and life science. Terso Solutions, Inc. is backed by 15 years of RFID product development and implementation experience. Our product line includes RAIN RFID cabinets, refrigerators, freezers (-20C to -80C), mobile solutions, and read points. Terso has deployed over 3,500 RAIN RFID-enabled sensors worldwide. Headquartered in Madison, WI, with additional offices in Walldorf, Germany and Tokyo, Japan, Terso Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Promega Corporation.

If you would like more information on this topic, please contact Katherine Blonde via email at katherine.blonde@tersosolutions.com.

SOURCE Terso Solutions, Inc.

