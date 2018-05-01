Champions Oncology Adds Amy Wesa, Ph.D, as Director of Immuno-Oncology Research

Ronnie Morris, CEO of Champions Oncology commented, "The appointment of Dr. Wesa demonstrates our long-term commitment to help pharmaceutical companies make better decisions as they develop immunotherapeutics. Immuno-oncology represents a fast growing part of the oncology drug pipeline. With more than 1,000 ongoing immune-oncology clinical trials, there is a need for better in-vivo and in-vitro models and tools to guide and support the efficient development of this new class of therapeutics. We believe we are well positioned to support these efforts, especially with the appointment of Dr. Wesa. In this new role for the organization, Dr. Wesa will lead immune-oncology research and development, working across the organization to expand Champion's immune-oncology portfolio of services and research efforts."

Dr. Wesa brings more than 15 years of experience in translational immuno-oncology, with expertise in the development of cell and gene therapy, including CAR T cells, as well as other therapeutics for solid and hematologic malignancies. Most recently, Dr. Wesa was the Associate Director of ImmunoOncology at Intrexon Corporation. Prior to that, she was the Director of Research and Development at Celsense, Inc. While a Tenure-Track Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Immunology at the University of Pittsburgh, Dr. Wesa was selected as an American Cancer Society Research Scholar before embarking on her career in industry. Dr. Wesa completed her postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute. She earned her Ph.D. in Cancer Biology from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit and her B.S. in Biology from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. is engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions and services to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company's TumorGraft technology platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of primary human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments, or TumorGrafts, in a manner that preserves the biological characteristics of the original human tumor in order to determine the efficacy of a treatment regimen. The Company uses this technology in conjunction with related services to offer solutions for two customer groups: Personalized Oncology Solutions, in which results help guide the development of personalized treatment plans, and Translational Oncology Solutions, in which pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking personalized approaches to drug development can lower the cost and increase the speed of developing new drugs. TumorGrafts are procured through agreements with a number of institutions in the U.S. and overseas as well as through Champions' Personalized Oncology Solutions business. For more information, please visit www.championsoncology.com.

