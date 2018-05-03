Champions Oncology to Present at the 3rd annual Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference on May 9th

The 2018 Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference will offer the exclusive opportunity to discover life science companies focusing on solutions to unmet medical needs and growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models.

About RHK Capital

Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd. (dba RHK Capital) was founded in 1984. RHK Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in small to medium-sized transactions. RHK is led by a management team with extensive financial industry experience and a desire to provide companies and individuals with the tools and expertise to accomplish their financial goals. In addition to investment banking, RHK has grown to include businesses in general securities, emerging market securities, distressed and high yield debt securities, investment management, mortgages, and business lending. As a division of Advisory Group Equity Services (AGES), all securities are offered through Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd., a registered broker-dealer, member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

For those interested in attending, please visit www.DisruptNYC.com for more information.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. is engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions and services to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company's TumorGraft technology platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of primary human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments, or TumorGrafts, in a manner that preserves the biological characteristics of the original human tumor in order to determine the efficacy of a treatment regimen. The Company uses this technology in conjunction with related services to offer solutions for two customer groups: Personalized Oncology Solutions, in which results help guide the development of personalized treatment plans, and Translational Oncology Solutions, in which pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking personalized approaches to drug development can lower the cost and increase the speed of developing new drugs. TumorGrafts are procured through agreements with a number of institutions in the U.S. and overseas as well as through Champions' Personalized Oncology Solutions business. For more information, please visit www.championsoncology.com.

