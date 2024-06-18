Champion's QUEST Celebrates 25 Years of Commitment to Student-Athlete Development

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Champion's QUEST Varsity and College Prep Athlete Academy celebrates its 25th anniversary, we sat down with the founders and key staff to discuss their journey, achievements, and future plans.

Q: What milestone achievements have Champion's QUEST reached in 25 years?

A: "Over the past 25 years, more than 350 athletes have matriculated from Champion's QUEST with college scholarships totaling over $15 million. Our alumni include NCAA champions, 1st round draft picks in professional sports, an Olympic gold medalist, and a Super Bowl champion."

Q: How has Champion's QUEST evolved since its establishment?

A: "We have remained steadfast in our mission to develop young athletes along three key dimensions of peak performance: physical athleticism, sports skills, and mindset. Our approach is evidence-based and involves closely managing, monitoring, measuring, and mentoring our athletes to achieve outstanding results."

Q: What role has innovation played in your success?

A: "Innovation has been key. We've adopted technology that enhances our training, like scheduling and tracking software, outcome measurement systems, and advanced sports training equipment. Our use of technology has been recognized by MindBody Online."

Q: Can you share memorable moments from the company's journey?

A: "One memorable tradition is our annual Awards Night, where we celebrate our graduating seniors moving on to college and professional sports. Hearing from our alumni about their successes creates countless memorable moments."

Q: How has Champion's QUEST contributed to the community and industry?

A: "We are proud to be the first and only program to comply with the American Academy of Pediatrics Sports Medicine Council's protocols for training young athletes. Our contributions have been recognized by the State of California and the City of Los Alamitos. We're deeply committed to positively impacting the lives of young athletes in our community."

Q: What are your future plans and goals?

A: "We are excited about expanding to new communities. After 25 years of commitment to young athletes, we aim to positively impact many more. We will continue to provide a proven path to varsity and college prep through our holistic approach."

Q: Why is Champion's QUEST the direct path to Varsity and College Prep for young athletes?

A: "Young athletes often over-compete and under-train, leading to avoidable injuries, competitive failures, and psychological damage. Our proven system ensures that athletes are well-prepared, both physically and mentally, for the challenges of competitive sports and life. We guarantee year-one improvements of 40%-300%, making us the direct path to varsity and college prep."

About Champion's QUEST

Founded in 1999, Champion's QUEST Varsity and College Prep Athlete Academy is the only independent year-round private academy for athletic development in the country dedicated exclusively to kids aged 7 to 18 who are student-athletes competing in any sport. The academy's holistic approach focuses on mental, physical, and technical development, ensuring every athlete improves their competitive fire and gains aggressive confidence.

