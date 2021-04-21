Champions Retreat Announces Greens Renovation On Palmer, Player And Nicklaus Designed Courses

EVANS, Ga., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Champions Retreat, a revered private golf club located just outside of Augusta, Ga. – and the only club in the world featuring three individually designed courses by Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus – announces the resurfacing of all putting greens and collars across all three courses.

With a commitment to excellence and just after hosting the first two rounds of the second Augusta National Women's Amateur in championship condition, the property will undergo the greens renovation, replacing the bentgrass surfaces with Tif-Eagle bermudagrass during the summer of 2021.

"While we've received phenomenal feedback on our courses during the 2021 Augusta National Women's Amateur, we won't rest on success and are dedicated to providing firm, fast, crisp and clean conditions yearround at Champions Retreat," said General Manager Cameron Wiebe. "After significant research and exploration, Tif-Eagle has proven to be the the ideal choice for premier putting surfaces on our property, delivering the speed and consistency we necessitate for an enhanced golf experience."

The schedule of the project over the summer has been carefully planned to minimize membership disruption and is slated for completion in the Fall of 2021.

For information about Champions Retreat, visit http://championsretreat.net.

About Champions Retreat

Champions Retreat (www.championsretreat.net) is a 27-hole private golf club located just minutes from Augusta, Georgia. This golf destination brings together the diversity and creativity of three legends of the sport, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus. Each masterfully sculpted their own nine signature holes of championship golf among more than 365 faultless acres of skyward Georgia pines, long-standing hardwoods and numerous wetlands along the great Savannah River — making Champions Retreat the only golf property in the world with individually designed courses by the Big Three. In 2019, the club was host to the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur and again for the second year of the championship in 2021. Coupled with luxurious, A. Hays Town inspired cottages, imaginative cuisine and a 10,000 sq. ft. elegantly rustic event venue — The Barn —Champions Retreat embraces the true spirit of southern hospitality with warm hearts and a genuine smile.

SOURCE Champions Retreat

