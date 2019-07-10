Championship Coaches Launch Girls' CITY Volleyball Club in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a combined total of 49 years of elite volleyball coaching experience, Coaches Robe Roberson and Stefanie Wigfall announce the launch of City Volleyball Club, a premier volleyball club in Southern California combining the highest level of training with a focus on health and wellness to best prepare female athletes.

Co-Founder and Head Coach Robe Roberson believes the key to success is through a holistic approach to training. "We see the bigger picture in youth sports and know what it takes to really win. We want to empower young women by evoking a CITY GOLD mindset to live by—a set of readily accessible, measurable tools to govern themselves as goddesses for the future health and balance of the world."

"After their days in the gym end, we want our girls walking out with a set of life skills that will take them wherever they want to go," said Stephanie Wigfall, City Volleyball Club Co-Founder and Head Coach.

City Volleyball Club will field teams for 8-17 year-olds with summer tryout preparation workouts at Campbell Hall and Sierra Canyon School. Group clinics, private lessons, strength and conditioning training, and college camp will also be offered. Standout features of City Volleyball are the in-process plans for its own facility within a year, specialty work on the mental game of sports, and a "City Gives" philanthropic component that also includes community partnerships.

Coach Robe Roberson is a 20-year educator and life coach whose mission is to maximize growth, performance and potential. Robe has led elite volleyball teams at the youth, high school and collegiate level both throughout the U.S. and internationally. He is currently the Head Boys' and Girls' Varsity Volleyball Coach at Campbell Hall in Studio City.

Since beginning her volleyball coaching career at the age of 19, Coach Stefanie Wigfall has received numerous awards and recognition for her coaching success — yet her greatest passion is developing youth and inspiring young women. She is currently the Head Girls' Volleyball Coach at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth and is a teacher, sports psychologist, and children's therapist.

Visit www.cityvolleyball.is for more information and to register.

