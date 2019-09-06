Championship Weekend at Jimmy John's Field Caps Off a Season Supported by Amazing Scoreboard Graphics from Trillium Teamologies, Inc.

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Teamologies Inc. (TTI), a Certified Women's Business Enterprise, is sharing a behind the scenes look at its game enhancing scoreboard motion graphics for the United Shore Professional Baseball League (USPBL) at Jimmy John's Field. With September 8 being this year's championship game, TTI team members are completing the final touches to close out the 2019 Championship Weekend.

TTI brings over 55-years of collective experience in virtual simulation, 3-D animation, motion graphics, video production and post-production. Its portfolio includes creative work product for the Detroit's Tigers, Pistons, Red Wings and many corporations of all sizes, in a variety of industries, such as automotive, manufacturing, healthcare and advertising.

"We always want to keep people entertained and engaged, while providing a great game day experience," said USPBL Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Scott MacDonald. "Trillium's work allows us to engage fans throughout the game by using the scoreboard to involve and prompt participation to 'Make Some Noise,' and 'Get On Your Feet,' guess and win playing the baseball cap shuffle and sing-along to 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game.' They also highlight key game moments such as 'Home Run' and 'Stolen Base'."

Steven Kruk, creative design director at TTI explains that what fans are seeing are short video clips created using motion graphics and 3-D animation techniques. TTI uses the same technologies for its automotive, manufacturing and healthcare clients, where a company's product design data is imported to create a visualization that can be used for sales and marketing, training or to demonstrate the integration of parts, products and processes.

"Working with Scott and the USPBL team has been very exciting and rewarding," said Kruk, who's been leading the TTI studios group for 15 years. "Because of our collective experience at USPBL and TTI, we've been able to be extremely streamlined and responsive. I regularly attend games to see how our work looks on the scoreboard, assess fan's reactions and evaluate what works best and how we can enhance and improve our work to support the overall game day experience."

In addition to TTI Studios led by Kruk, the company also provides Professional IT Consulting and IT Solutions, including Application Development, Website/Portal Design/Development and Managed Services.

"I've been working with Andy Appleby since the late 1990's when he was with Palace Sports & Entertainment," said Greg Stanalajczo, vice president and chief marketing officer for TTI. "When Andy called me and explained his vision to create the USPBL as part of General Sports and Entertainment, I was truly intrigued and blown away by the concept! I'm extremely grateful for our relationship and the opportunity for TTI to play a strategic role at Jimmy John's Field; to bring his vision and our experience to fruition for baseball fans of all ages."

Baseball Cap Shuffle - https://youtu.be/I3b6Co3USjk

Stolen Base - https://youtu.be/eV_-IKUyflw

Home Run - https://youtu.be/L80i2KsjB6M

About Trillium Teamologies:

Trillium Teamologies, Inc. (TTI), a certified Woman Business Enterprise (WBENC) since 2015, has been delivering exceptional creative and technological solutions for global industry leaders from its headquarters in Royal Oak, Michigan, since 1996. Visit https://www.trilliumteam.com

About United Shore Professional Baseball League

Rochester, Michigan-based General Sports and Entertainment founded the United Shore Professional Baseball League (USPBL), an independent professional baseball league in metro Detroit in 2016. https://uspbl.com/jimmy-johns-field/

SOURCE Trillium Teamologies, Inc.

