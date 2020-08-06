CHAMPS GPO Collaborates with Procurement Partners to Launch SAAS Procure-To-Pay Platform

CLEVELAND, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAMPS Group Purchasing (GPO) today announced a new partnership with Procurement Partners, a leading provider of procure-to-pay (P2P) solutions. The collaboration includes development of a new CHAMPS GPO P2P platform available for its members and suppliers. Offering comprehensive supply chain purchasing and automation from point of order to payment, the new platform will drive the efficiency of purchasing, invoicing and auditing for both members and suppliers of CHAMPS GPO.

The Procurement Partners team is comprised of P2P and technology experts with decades of experience working for healthcare, vendor, contracting and software organizations. Their proprietary software is scalable and flexible to fit in any marketplace with organizations of any size. They manage all software development, integrations, implementation and support in-house, providing service on every level.

Implementing the Procurement Partners solution creates a value-add for CHAMPS GPO's 14,000+ members. System benefits include ordering controls through increased contract compliance, electronic order approval workflows and complete transparency of all purchases. Adoption of a P2P system has shown to offer several automation and cost containment benefits, resulting in an average savings of 10% or more.

This partnership is also advantageous to the CHAMPS GPO vendor community as the invoicing processes are streamlined and consistent from month to month — improving payment timeframes, reducing administrative cost, errors and financial risk.

"Our GPO members are looking for savings that go beyond commodities to operational savings which impact their bottom line," said Tracy Wise, Vice President at CHAMPS GPO. "We are serving member needs and helping connect suppliers of all sizes to our membership for the health of the entire supply chain."

"We are excited that CHAMPS GPO has selected Procurement Partners as the Procure-to-Pay solution for their members, and we look forward to bringing significant cost savings, compliance, and efficiencies through automation to them for years to come," said Rusty Zosel, CEO at Procurement Partners. "Procurement Partners is uniquely positioned to deliver our solution to the largest members of CHAMPS GPO with dozens of managed facilities through the CHAMPS GPO P2P Portal."

The new CHAMPS GPO platform, powered by Procurement Partners, will create a seamless connection to organizations' vendors, products, pricing and delivery terms, while simplifying the entire ordering process. Email the CHAMPS GPO team here to gain access to the platform demo webinar scheduled for Thursday, September 17th at 1:00 PM (EST).

About CHAMPS GPO: CHAMPS Group Purchasing leverages the purchasing power of 14,000+ member locations across the United States. CHAMPS' members gain access to significant savings in product categories including medical / surgical supplies, foodservice, IT, wireless, office supplies and facility maintenance. Together with its national GPO partner Premier, CHAMPS supports healthcare and non-healthcare member supply chain initiatives. For more, visit champsgpo.com

About Procurement Partners: Since 2009, Procurement Partners has been leading the business commerce evolution with its Procure-to-Pay solution. The complete eProcurement and transaction automation portal built and supported by Procurement Partners reduces off-contract spend and drives efficiency to purchasing processes, while also automatically auditing every invoice. Learn more at http://www.procurementpartners.com .

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs: With a rich history as the nation's first regional hospital association, The Center for Health Affairs has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. The Center works collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. The Center's business affiliates include CHAMPS Oncology, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group.

