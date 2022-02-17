CHAMPS Group Purchasing Announces Promotions

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAMPS Group Purchasing , a business affiliate of The Center for Health Affairs , is pleased to announce the promotion of five members of its client services team this February. These advancements align the experience and expertise of team members with client needs, enabling CHAMPS to continue to provide the high level of service its group purchasing clients have come to expect.

"The number one reason we see candidates join The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Healthcare is to join an organization that provides opportunities to develop their skills and grow their careers," explained People Officer Lesley Forneris . "It is our honor, privilege and responsibility to give opportunities that drive both personal and professional growth. Our goal is always to provide ample resources for our employees to grow their careers, explore development opportunities and pursue their ambitions."

Leyna Chavez, Manager, Client Services

Chavez joined the CHAMPS GPO team in May 2021 as national account manager for laboratories and pharmacies. In her new position, Chavez will provide leadership and support to CHAMPS' team of account managers while also managing the laboratory and pharmacy book of business. Prior to joining CHAMPS, she worked as a medical laboratory scientist while completing her master's in business administration.

Dominic Hinton, National Account Manager, Alternate Markets

Hinton has been part of the CHAMPS GPO team since March 2021. In his new role, Hinton specializes in supporting CHAMPS GPO members from a variety of classes of trade, including non-healthcare classes of trade such as education, hospitality, retail, nonprofits and manufacturing. Prior to his current role, he served CHAMPS GPO as an account manager supporting client services efforts.

Ryann Gunter, National Account Manager, Surgery Centers & Physician Markets

Gunter has been with the CHAMPS GPO team since May 2021. In her new role, Gunter works with surgery and physician locations of all sizes, such as cardiology, cosmetic surgery, dermatology, ENTs, OB/GYNs, orthopedics and urgent care sites. Prior to her current position, she served the organization as an account manager assisting with client services efforts.

Natalie Smith, Junior Account Manager

Smith joined the CHAMPS GPO team in August 2021. In her new role, Smith will serve the organization assisting with client services efforts to maximize satisfaction for members across all classes of trade. Prior to her current position, she served as a new member liaison for CHAMPS GPO, a role in which she contributed to key sales operations initiatives by making new connections with the intent of identifying and securing opportunities for the organization.

Jessica Woodhams, National Account Manager, Affiliate Groups

Woodhams has been a part of the CHAMPS GPO team since February 2018 and with The Center for Health Affairs since 2013. In her new role, Woodhams serves affiliate groups consisting of members in a variety of classes of trade. She provides service to members across the continuum of care as well as non-healthcare commercial businesses, identifying opportunities to promote our affiliate partnerships. Prior to her current position, she served the organization in several capacities, including as field service support specialist and account manager.

Chavez, Gunter, Hinton, Smith and Woodhams round out a team of national account managers that also includes Myra Knouff , who manages senior living accounts and has been with the organization since 2008, and Dawn Motiejunas , who joined the organization in 2010 and manages acute care accounts.

"Jessica, Ryann, Dominic, Natalie and Leyna are valued professionals who have played a vital role in CHAMPS' growth in the last year," said CHAMPS GPO Director Maria Summers . "These well-deserved promotions are an example of the career development opportunities we seek to provide our staff to better themselves and deliver the highest quality service to our members."

To learn more about the recent CHAMPS GPO team promotions, view our Meet the Team webpage.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

