CHAMPS Group Purchasing Launches a New Online Contract Calendar

This new feature on champsgpo.com streamlines the contracting process for suppliers and helps CHAMPS maximize savings for members.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply chain specialist CHAMPS Group Purchasing (GPO), business affiliate of The Center for Health Affairs , is announcing a new initiative aimed at streamlining and facilitating the contracting process for potential new suppliers. In line with industry best practices, the newly launched CHAMPS GPO contract calendar provides suppliers with advanced notice of when specific contract categories will be reviewed and is another vital tool to ensure CHAMPS members are receiving the best possible pricing from vendors.

"We are truly excited about what the launch of our contract calendar represents for CHAMPS GPO. As supplier interest in CHAMPS has grown, we have decided that this is the right time to implement the GPO best practice of establishing a contract calendar," said CHAMPS Contracting Services Director Jan Elder . "This will allow us to survey a given marketplace for new contracts in a systematic way and write contracts offering the best possible value to our members."

As CHAMPS continues to grow, the implementation of this new contract calendar is an essential piece in supporting all suppliers to the benefit of every member.

"The launch of the CHAMPS contract calendar allows us to focus on our strategic priorities to create opportunities for all suppliers to reap the benefits of partnering with CHAMPS, with a special attention to increasing our members' local and diverse supply chain spend," said CHAMPS Group Purchasing Director Maria Summers .

With a focus on creating an effortless experience for suppliers, the online calendar designates scheduled contract categories, category descriptions and a link for registration in the category. Each category will remain open for the full three months of the designated quarter and all proposals will be reviewed in the following quarter.

Contract categories will be scheduled on an ongoing basis and review periods are subject to change. If a supplier would like to submit a proposal for CHAMPS GPO review, but the product or service does not fall into a scheduled category, visitors can easily submit the " become a supplier " online form. Suppliers have convenient access to client services for any additional help.

Membership in CHAMPS Group Purchasing is free and available to organizations in all classes of trade, including healthcare, education, hospitality, and business & industry across commercial sectors. For more information about CHAMPS Group Purchasing and its membership benefits, contact us .

About CHAMPS Group Purchasing

CHAMPS Group Purchasing, business affiliate of The Center for Health Affairs, leverages the purchasing power of 20,000+ member locations across the United States. CHAMPS' members gain access to significant savings in product categories including medical supplies, foodservice, IT, furniture, administrative services, housekeeping, and building maintenance. Together with its national GPO partner Premier, CHAMPS supports healthcare and business & industry member supply chain initiatives through their expertise in contract management, aggregation savings, supply chain technology, spend analytics and customized service. Find out more about CHAMPS GPO membership benefits at www.champsgpo.com.

