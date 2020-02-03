CHAMPS Launches New Oncology Website

Featuring a clean and modern design, the newly launched website features CHAMPS Oncology's services, experience and team members. Site users can stay in touch with the CHAMPS team through oncology-specific Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube accounts. Customers curious about CHAMPS Oncology's 45-year history can search the organization's new digital timeline. Site visitors can also apply for certified tumor registrar positions through the careers section of the new oncology website, and soon registrars will be able to purchase continuing education credits through online learning presented by our experienced team.

champsoncology.com was also redesigned to provide direct access to CHAMPS Oncology's cloud-based analytics system, insight2oncology®, which provides customers with insights to manage and improve cancer service lines. i 2 o® gives customers the ability to analyze and interpret cancer data to identify gaps, retain and attract patients, and make informed decisions with confidence.

"The new CHAMPS Oncology website gives our customers greater access to our high-quality, comprehensive registry solutions," said Karen Schmidt, CTR, vice president for CHAMPS Oncology. "Our aim is to celebrate the industry and the incredible CTRs who dedicate their careers to saving lives through data. We are very proud of the work we do in the cancer registry, and our registrars play critical roles in driving insights into future care. "

ABOUT CHAMPS ONCOLOGY

CHAMPS Oncology enhances cancer registry programs for the nation's top hospitals and healthcare systems. Unlike traditional staffing companies, CHAMPS Oncology's team of highly skilled certified tumor registrars and cancer registry professionals have been providing customized strategies and solutions for cancer registry outsourcing, supplemental abstracting and cancer program consulting for more than 40 years. For the best outcomes, choose the leaders in cancer registry operations for all aspects of your cancer program. Better data saves lives™ with CHAMPS Oncology.

