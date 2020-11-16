Champs Sports Announces its Nike Holiday Campaigns

"In a socially distanced world, the ever-evolving social media landscape is one of the best ways people can stay connected," says Jason Brown, Vice President of Marketing for Champs Sports. "We want to make the most of the holiday season, even though it may look different this year, to celebrate our consumers no matter where they are."

The "Watch Me Glow" campaign is centered around celebrating female hoopers and how they glow off the court. Champs Sports has brought together a powerful group of women to tell this story, including Napheesa Collier, Chloe Pavlech, DJ Ria and Chelsea Na'Cole. These women will discuss how they are all bonded by their love for the game and the connectivity between basketball and fashion, focusing on the Nike "Sisterhood" Air Force 1 and Nike "Sisterhood" Blazer silhouettes.

This iteration of "Refresh Your Game" will feature NFL quarterback Kyler Murray, viral TikTok stars The Driplets, and the host of Champs Sports' series Fouled Out, B Dot. The campaign, set to kick off on Nov. 23, will be centered around each talent's "Home Game" and how each of them are staying fresh for the holidays – no matter how they are celebrating. The campaign will also include virtual try-on opportunities via Snapchat's AR lens starting later this month.

"I'm very excited to team up with Champs Sports for this holiday season," says Kyler Murray. "I've always been the guy who likes what I like, and wears what I like to wear. I'd say I'm pretty versatile when it comes to style, and I look forward to sharing more of that through the Refresh Your Game campaign."

For more information on Refresh Your Game, please visit champssports.com on Nov. 23 and for more information on Watch me Glow, please visit https://www.champssports.com/womens.html.

Champs Sports is a part of Foot Locker, Inc. The Company leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Champs Sports, Eastbay, Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Runners Point and Sidestep. With approximately 3,100 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

