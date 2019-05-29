Champs Sports Taps Notable Influencers to Launch Two New Digital Series

Champs Sports' first-ever gaming series, "Out of Control," will put host, Jesser, head-to-head against top professional athletes, celebrities and pop culture personalities in a spirited gaming match, inclusive of NBA 2K, Fortnite and more.

"I have always been a huge fan of Champs Sports, and I am so excited to partner with them as their host of Out of Control," says gaming influencer and NBA 2K star, Jesser. "Tune in for some tough competition as I take on the best undercover gamers of today!"

In the next episode, Jesser takes on NBA star, De'Aaron Fox. The duo talk sports, gaming and pop culture, with a side of trash talk, all while rocking the latest styles from Champs Sports. The pilot episode – which first aired last December – featured E-Sportscaster D1 and rapper YBN Almighty Jay. "Out of Control" will air bi-weekly on Champs TV.

"Fouled Out" is hosted exclusively by YouTube sensation, B Dot, and draws inspiration from timely social media content to provide hilarious and uplifting commentary of the best sports clips and memes of the month. Focused on sports-culture moments, the monthly franchise will highlight categories such as "best dunk," "best handshake," "best end zone dance" and more.

"I've built my platform by combining comedy with sports-culture, and I am excited to continue delivering that to young sports fans through Champs Sports' new series, Fouled Out," says comedian, B Dot. "Get ready for some laughs, and if you're lucky enough, you may get featured!"

Champs Sports airs three additional digital series on Champs TV: Her Take, Sneaker Icon and Illustrated. Her Take is a women's-focused content franchise that features various female hosts and guests discussing fashion, beauty and a female-perspective on sneaker culture. Sneaker Icon features rich storytelling on the history behind iconic sneaker silhouettes and how these styles earned their staying power in culture. Illustrated highlights the intersection where sneaker culture and art collide. Different artists put their spin on new sneaker styles through different mediums, such as canvas painting, food, sculptures and more. The newest episode will feature Bodega Rose reinventing the Nike React Presto as a sneaker planter.

For more information about upcoming Champs TV content, follow @ChampsSports on social and visit https://www.champssports.com/videos

About Champs Sports

Champs Sports is part of Foot Locker, Inc., a specialty athletic retailer that operates more than 3,220 stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Champs Sports, Foot Locker, Footaction, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Runners Point and Sidestep retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.footlocker-inc.com

