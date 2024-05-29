CHAMPS Trade Shows Announces Partnership with Cannabis Now Media

This collaboration will create an expanded show floor with a dedicated cultivation section.

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAMPS Trade Shows, North America's largest business-to-business expo for the counterculture industry, today announced a new partnership with renowned cannabis media company, Cannabis Now. The collaboration will see 25,000 square feet of dedicated tradeshow floor added and will debut July 23rd through July 26th at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cannabis Now to bring this specialized section to the floor of CHAMPS!" said Jeff Hirschfeld, Founder & CEO of CHAMPS Trade Shows. "The expanded area is designed to meet the growing demand for innovation in cultivation, providing our retail buyers with the resources they need to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving industry."

"The cannabis industry craves in-person connection, and we're proud to facilitate it free of any entry fee," said Eugenio Garcia, Founder & CEO of Cannabis Now. Post this

The new section, exclusively curated by Cannabis Now, will focus on products and services related to cannabis cultivation and innovation. It will also feature an exclusive networking zone that allows for peer-to-peer connections while taking a break from the bustle of the show floor.

"We are very excited to partner with the country's leading counterculture trade show," said Eugenio Garcia, Founder & CEO of Cannabis Now. "The cannabis industry craves in-person connection, and we're proud to facilitate it free of any entry fee," continued Garcia.

CHAMPS Trade Shows has a longstanding reputation for being the go-to destination for business professionals to discover new products and network with like-minded individuals. With the introduction of the Cultivation section powered by Cannabis Now, CHAMPS continues to expand its commitment to serving the diverse needs of the cannabis and greater counterculture industry.

About CHAMPS Trade Shows:

Since its inception in 1999, CHAMPS Trade Shows has been the leading B2B event for the counterculture industry, consistently providing a platform for buyers and sellers to come together and drive the market forward. With annual shows in Atlantic City, Denver, Chicago, Ft. Lauderdale, and two shows in Las Vegas, CHAMPS offers unmatched opportunities for networking, education, and business growth across the counterculture and cannabis industries in the United States.

About Cannabis Now Media:

Cannabis Now Media publishes the nation's premier publication focused on the latest news, trends, cultivation and stories in the cannabis industry. Committed to providing high-quality, informative content, Cannabis Now has served as a trusted resource for industry professionals, enthusiasts, and advocates alike since 2010.

For more information about the CHAMPS Trade Shows and the new CHAMPS Cultivation Section powered by Cannabis Now, please visit: www.CHAMPSTradeShows.com/cultivation or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE CNM Inc