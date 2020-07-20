Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Announces Funding Opportunity for Organizations Supporting Belle Haven, East Palo Alto, North Fair Oaks, and Redwood City

Created in 2017, the CZI Community Fund supports organizations providing resources and services to support basic needs — like housing and food assistance, education, and job skills training; adapting and responding to emergent issues in our community, like COVID-19; and galvanizing community power and voice to help build an inclusive, just, and healthy future for everyone. These are organizations working to ensure the economic and social well-being of communities most impacted by structural racism and inequities, including Black, Latinx, and Indigenous people; immigrants, regardless of documentation status; and people who identify as LGBTQIA+.

"Local nonprofits have long led the fight to make sure that all members of our community have the opportunity and resources they need to thrive," said Cristina Huezo, Director of Community at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. "Now more than ever, we're proud to partner with these organizations, and are grateful for their tireless commitment to our community."

Selected organizations will join the 2021 Community Fund grant partner cohort, receiving a one-time unrestricted or project grant up to $100,000, and the opportunity to participate in a collaborative codesigned capacity building program to support leadership and organizational development.

Since its launch, the CZI Community Fund has made grants to more than 70 local organizations. Learn more about the CZI Community Fund, including application criteria and eligibility requirements, at www.chanzuckerberg.com/community/fund .

*Tax status: Organizations must be tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, have a valid fiscal agent or sponsor that is tax-exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a local municipality or government agency.

Founded by Dr. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg in 2015, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is a new kind of philanthropy that's leveraging technology to help solve some of the world's toughest challenges — from eradicating disease, to improving education, to reforming the criminal justice system. Across three core Initiative focus areas of Science, Education, and Justice & Opportunity, we're pairing engineering with grant-making, impact investing, and policy and advocacy work to help build an inclusive, just and healthy future for everyone. For more information, please visit www.chanzuckerberg.com .

