Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Awards $5.45 Million to Educators and Organizations Partnering to Implement Cutting-Edge Research

"Unlocking the power of advanced educational research depends on not only sharing with educators, but learning from, validating, and valuing their experiences and insights," said Sandra Liu Huang, head of education at CZI. "We are excited to support these collaborations between educators and researchers to advance whole child-focused school practices and help improve student outcomes."

The nine teams awarded grants are:

Black Teacher Collaborative (BTC) : Middle school teachers at Fannie C. Williams Charter School in New Orleans will participate in the BTC Teacher Fellowship 2.0 program, a two-year fellowship designed to shift teachers' mindsets and practices in order to have a positive impact on Black students' self-direction, curiosity, and academic tenacity. Researchers and partners at the University of Wisconsin and Hampton University , an HBCU, will evaluate how, and whether, building teachers' racial identity impacts Black students' racial identity, love of learning, and intellectual excellence as they relate to self-direction, curiosity, and academic tenacity.

"We're excited to support the work of these teams to expand the definition of student success beyond academics by translating the science of learning and development into exemplary, replicable practices," said Brooke Stafford-Brizard, director of whole child development at CZI. "Each of these teams have demonstrated the potential to not only improve student outcomes locally, but to inform their peers and the broader education field."

CZI launched its Request for Applications for Effective School Practices to Support the Whole Child in August 2019. Today's announcement builds on CZI's efforts to expand the definition of student success beyond academics to include the identity, physical, mental, cognitive, social and emotional development of individual students. Each project reflects elements of Comprehensive Student Development (CSD), a research-based framework designed to ensure that every young person enters adulthood with the knowledge, skills, habits, and agency to thrive in a changing world.

CZI is committed to ensuring every young person enters adulthood with the skills and abilities they need to reach their full potential -- and each teacher is equipped with the mindsets, tools and practices they need to support their students' learning and development. Learn more about CZI's education work at https://chanzuckerberg.com/education/ .

About Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Founded by Dr. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg in 2015, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is a new kind of philanthropy that's leveraging technology to help solve some of the world's toughest challenges—from eradicating disease, to improving education, to reforming the criminal justice system. Across three core Initiative focus areas of Science, Education, and Justice & Opportunity, we're pairing engineering with grant-making, impact investing, and policy and advocacy work to help build an inclusive, just and healthy future for everyone. For more information, please visit www.chanzuckerberg.com .

