Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Backs Teacher-Directed Professional Learning with DonorsChoose

The public can support a classroom today and have their donations doubled as a result of the match from CZI. And teachers looking to make the most of CZI's match offer can visit donorschoose.org/teachers to create a new professional development project to share with their social network . CZI and DonorsChoose are also encouraging teachers to share why teacher professional development is so important using the hashtag #SupportTeachers .

"As an educator, I know that teachers want professional development opportunities to both improve their instructional practice as well as meet their immediate needs in the classroom. That is why we're partnering with DonorsChoose to help teachers apply the latest findings on how students learn best within their classroom practice and funding the individual professional development asks of teachers across the country," said Priscilla Chan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of CZI. "We're excited to support more learning-science-based tools, like NeuroTeach, in the classroom and power projects that individual teachers know will make a real difference for their students."

According to recent research, nearly all teachers report wanting effective, ongoing, relevant professional development opportunities – with 84% wishing they had more professional development tailored to their needs.

"Professional development allows me to grow my knowledge, expand my skill set, re-evaluate my teaching methods, share experiences with my peers, and learn from other educators. I walk away with new teaching strategies that I can immediately implement into my classroom to enhance student learning," said Fernanda Garofollo, a middle school teacher at John Ruhrah School in Baltimore.

Examples of the kinds of professional development projects funded through the the $1.2 million grant from CZI include attending professional conferences to learn improved literacy instruction practices to increase student achievement to obtaining certification in teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) to training in instilling mindfulness, social-emotional learning and kindness in students .

"We see that teachers are willing to ask social networks for support funding classroom materials, but are often reluctant to seek funding for their own professional development," said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. "This grant gives hundreds of teachers the chance to invest in themselves, turn research into practice, and stay ahead of the curve in a dynamic, challenging profession. These teachers will use the skills they learn to help thousands of students across the country achieve."

Since DonorsChoose first expanded to include professional development projects in 2015, more than 10,000 projects have been created by more than 7,500 educators. Professional Development projects are among the slowest growing project categories, as teachers are more likely to request resources for their students over development opportunities for themselves.

CZI's education work is focused on ensuring that every student —not just a lucky few—can get an education that's tailored to their individual needs and supports every aspect of their development. Part of that work is focused on supporting research, programs, and organizations that work to advance the understanding and science of how students learn and develop, and support the pivotal role of teachers in supporting a student's academic, mental, physical, emotional and cognitive development. CZI has partnered with the Deans for Impact, the Center for Transformative Teaching & Learning, Jefferson Education Exchange and others in this work.

About Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Founded by Dr. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg in 2015, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is a new kind of philanthropy that's leveraging technology to help solve some of the world's toughest challenges—from eradicating disease, to improving education, to reforming the criminal justice system. Across three core Initiative focus areas of Science, Education, and Justice & Opportunity, we're pairing engineering with grant-making, impact investing, and policy and advocacy work to help build an inclusive, just and healthy future for everyone. For more information, please visit www.chanzuckerberg.com .

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, more than 4 million people and partners have contributed $885 million to support 1.5 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.

