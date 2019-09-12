ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education Names John McLaughlin, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education, the nation's leading provider of behavioral health, therapy and education solutions for children and young adults, today announced John McLaughlin, Ph.D., has transitioned from ChanceLight Executive Vice President to a member of the Board of Directors.

"Both our company and the board established by the Halifax Group, our private equity sponsor, will benefit from John's perspective as an educator and as a member of the ChanceLight family for 20 years," said ChanceLight CEO Mark Claypool. "John is a respected and experienced educator and administrator, an award-winning author and a recognized education thought leader."

Over the past 20 years, McLaughlin led business development, government relations, acquisition and research functions that were vital to ChanceLight's ability to provide services to its students, clients and patients. Most recently McLaughlin directed the company's Research & Analytics unit, which evaluates initiatives, provides reviews of literature, examines specific performance inquiries for school district partners and conducts and publishes original research.

McLaughlin has written extensively about the interface of public education and private capital, and co-authored two books with Claypool entitled, We're in This Together: Public-Private Partnerships in Special and At-Risk Education and How Autism is Reshaping Public Education: The Unbundling of IDEA.

Before joining ChanceLight, McLaughlin published the influential Education Industry Report and was a tenured associate professor of educational administration. In 1977, he founded Benton Hall Academy, a Nashville-area school for students in need of a small and caring environment. McLaughlin has served on several boards and advised numerous investment groups, operating companies and education organizations.

