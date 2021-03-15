Chandler, Arizona Company Helping Students Take Tutoring Into Their Own Hands

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program, helps young entrepreneurs follow their dreams.

PeerSquared is a Chandler Innovations client working to empower students to help one another. Founder and CEO Michael Wang joined the incubator in 2020. Wang, a senior at Arizona State University, saw a need for accessible and effective after-school support and created a way for students to assist each other on a myriad of subjects through creating school-wide peer tutoring programs.

"I created this peer-to-peer tutoring idea while still in high school through my own peer tutoring club," said Wang. "Once I graduated and went off to ASU, I realized I not only needed to build a great tutoring platform but also work more closely with all school stakeholders to make peer tutoring a school-wide endeavor."

Wang sought out Chandler Innovations to learn more about building a sustainable business and growing his client base.

Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations, has been working with Wang as he progresses through the program.

"Michael's passion for helping others and his drive to consistently improve on his venture is wonderful to see in a person his age," said White. "Michael represents the rare group of young entrepreneurs that are not waiting for a degree or the right opportunity. He's making his own path. These are the leaders of the future."

Michael credits his mother's career as a teacher for his burgeoning success. "PeerSquared has given me a sense of purpose, and seeing all the students we help keeps me going," said Wang. "I want to see sustainable peer tutoring programs in every school district in the future."

Chandler Innovations Incubator accepts applications year-round, with virtual classes starting every few months.

Visit https://www.innovationsincubator.com/apply-now.html to learn more and apply to the program.

For more information about Chandler Innovations, visit innovationsincubator.com.

For more information about Peer Squared, visit https://peer-squared.info/

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET. Chandler Innovations offers programs for entrepreneurs and founders throughout the year. It also provides entrepreneurship mentoring and community events.

