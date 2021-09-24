Chandler, Arizona Tech Startup Gains National Reach

CHANDLER, Ariz, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program, is proud to celebrate one of its company's scaling successes.

Skynetwest, a UAS (unmanned aerial systems) service provider based in Chandler, Arizona, recently announced a merger with Soaring Eagle Imaging, a UAS company in Brandon, Mississippi. The merger created the new entity, Soaring Eagle Technologies, and has expanded the reach and bandwidth for the organization.

Noah Ruiz, the former CEO of Skynetwest, now Director of Operations for the west coast for Soaring Eagle Technologies, is a Chandler native and proud veteran. Ruiz is pleased with the merger and committed to continued company growth while keeping roots in Chandler.

"Chandler is my home and where I started the company," said Ruiz. "Chandler Innovations provided me with the tools and knowledge I needed to get to this point of growth faster and to scale the business strategically."

The technology services offered by the company use drones for infrastructure inspection, mapping, and data collection. Earlier this year, Skynetwest was awarded a waiver and permission by the FAA to conduct BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) operations. This designation provides the company the ability to extend its scope.

Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations, couldn't be happier for the team.

"I have watched Noah take his company from a small operation to the national organization it is today," said White. "This is just one of many success stories we see with our founders at Chandler Innovations. Chandler is a City of Innovation. Our job is to support founders and provide the resources they require to become scalable companies. Noah and his team exemplify this."

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET. Chandler Innovations offers programs for entrepreneurs and founders throughout the year. It also provides entrepreneurship mentoring and community events.

