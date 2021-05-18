Chandler Entrepreneurial Program CEO Named State Coordinator for Global Entrepreneurship Week in Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Entrepreneurship Network announced a collection of individuals to serve as the lead coordinators in 21 states to drive engagement in thousands of activities this November to help start and grow startups worldwide. Known as Global Entrepreneurship Week, the large-scale campaign is active in 170 countries with roughly 9 million participants in 35,000 activities – ranging from small, casual meetups to massive events and competitions. Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021 will be held November 8th – 14th.

Diana White, CEO at Chandler Innovations Incubator, will serve as the GEW State Coordinator for Arizona.

"I am so honored and excited to work with all of our state stakeholders to showcase the amazing resources we have for entrepreneurs," said White.

White and the Chandler Innovations Incubator team have already begun recruiting statewide Community Organizers to host events during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

The state coordinators tapped by GEN will encourage hundreds of organizations throughout their state to plan and conduct activities during GEW USA. They will also play a role in connecting those organizations and other key stakeholders to expand awareness and enable the participation of communities not traditionally engaged in entrepreneurial activity.

"Each year, Global Entrepreneurship Week amplifies the great work being done to support entrepreneurs across the country while connecting them to more opportunities to start and scale in their own communities," said Ellen Bateman, director for U.S. ecosystems at the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

The four global themes of GEW 2021 will focus on Ecosystems, Education, Inclusion, and Policy. Event organizers are encouraged to consider these themes but can plan their activity as best they see fit to suit their individual community's needs and interests.

Organizations in Arizona and anywhere in the United States interested in planning and conducting an activity, event, or competition during Global Entrepreneurship Week should create a profile and add their event to the official list at gewusa.co.

Any individuals or organizations interested in getting involved in any capacity can connect with Diana White at [email protected].

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET. Chandler Innovations offers programs for entrepreneurs and founders throughout the year. It also provides entrepreneurship mentoring and community events.

About Global Entrepreneurship Network

The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates a platform of projects and programs in 170 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. By fostering deeper cross border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations, GEN works to fuel healthier entrepreneurship ecosystems that create more jobs, educate individuals, accelerate innovation and strengthen economic growth. For more information visit: www.genglobal.org.

