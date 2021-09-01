Chandler Innovations Startup Connection Now Has a Virtual Option

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program, is holding its annual Startup Connection event from September 17th through the 18th.

The free two-day event starts with a reception on Friday night at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Golf Resort in Downtown Chandler. Networking, food, drinks, and special recognition of Chandler Innovations Incubator's fastest-growing companies.

"While we intend to offer a safe in-person experience for attendees, we realize that many may not want to attend physically," said Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations. "We decided to add a virtual component to the September 18th full day of workshops allowing people to attend from home and not miss out on the valuable content from our amazing selection of facilitators and panelists."

The second day of Startup Connection will include a series of interactive workshops and panel discussions featuring some of the best subject matter experts in the state. These workshops will be held at the ASU Chandler Innovation Center.

This year's theme is "Harnessing Technology to Build Community." Presenters will explore the various ways technology has impacted how organizations conduct business and build relationships with all stakeholders. Attendees will learn how to leverage technology to work smarter and create lasting ties with their customers, employees, and the community.

"As the Community of Innovation, Chandler offers a supportive environment for startups and entrepreneurs to pilot new technologies and build their businesses," said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. "The Startup Connection event is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to network with investors and learn from the success of their peers."

In-person and virtual registration are both available now! For more information, visit: https://www.innovationsincubator.com/the-startup-connection.html

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses that includes curriculum, mentoring, and community events. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET.

Contact:

Diana White

CEO, Chandler Innovations

[email protected]

SOURCE Chandler Innovations Incubator