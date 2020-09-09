Chandler Innovations To Host Third Annual Startup Connection, September 18th

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program, is hosting its third annual Startup Connection event virtually on Friday, September 18th, 2020.

Due to COVID restrictions, the traditionally 2-day in-person event will be a virtual one-day offering starting at 9 am and ending at noon.

This free event gives attendees a choice between two areas of focus:

Pivoting:

Making changes post-COVID: How can I pivot my idea or already established business in the current economic climate?

Recovery:

Surviving post-COVID: How can I recover or reenergize my existing business or reestablish my efforts to bring my idea to market?

"In this current climate, it is critical that we be cognizant of each other's safety while still providing ways for new founders and established business owners to participate in the Chandler Innovations community. Innovations is proud to bring the Startup Connection event to a virtual audience this year," said Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations.

Registrants will have to option of choosing the Pivoting or Recovery track, and there will be presentations led by subject matter experts for each theme. Participants will be placed in breakout rooms according to their track choice. Everyone will have time to coalesce in the general session between presentations. There will also be a couple of surprise guest speakers during the breaks between presentations.

Chandler Innovations is powered by Moonshot at NACET and sponsored by the City of Chandler. Moonshot at NACET is a Flagstaff-based nonprofit that helps aspiring entrepreneurs turn big ideas into successful businesses and assist nonprofit leaders and cities in developing entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Scott Hathcock, President and CEO of Moonshot at NACET, is looking forward to the event. "We've taken much of our programming and events at Moonshot to a virtual platform as well. While the ability to connect in person is diminished, the increase in participation by founders and business owners across the state and across the country is a positive", said Hathcock.

The city, along with the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, Fairytale Brownies, and Fennemore Craig, have been past sponsors. For more information and to register, visit https://www.innovationsincubator.com/the-startup-connection.html.

