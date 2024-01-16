Chandler International Film Festival Embraces Hispanic Filmmaking and Culture

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chandler International Film Festival (CIFF) returns for its 8th year from January 19-28, spotlighting exciting films from Latin America and Hispanic filmmakers from around the world. We are thrilled to announce a vibrant lineup celebrating outstanding cinema and cultures.

The 2024 festival includes 4 signature Hispanic and films as part of our signature ¡Cine Latino! program. Standouts include auteur dramas from Columbia and Spain.

2024 Chandler International Film Festival This Year's Featured Hispanic Films

"Great cinema has the power to transport us to new worlds while revealing shared truths," says CIFF ambassador and board member Martha Llamas , with LlamasProductions and Volumedia , "We invite all film lovers to join us as we bridge cultures and embrace the diverse voices of Hispanic filmmaking."

Featured Films:

Sara: La Fuerza Del Mar (Sara: The Force of the Sea)- This Colombian drama follows Sara as she navigates life decisions after a chance beach encounter. Directed by Martín Agudelo Ramírez and Andrés Ricaurte.

Trailer

Un Parcero En Nueva York (A Buddy in New York) - A down-on-his-luck Colombian man gets a chance to chase his American dream in New York City. Directed by Harold Trompetero.

Trailer

Land's End - Three young creatives in LA pursue their dreams while facing harsh realities. Directed by Alan Kim.

Trailer

"Cinema's power transcends borders, using images and sound to reveal shared truths and expand our vision of the world," says Martha Llamas. "We are proud to provide a platform for Hispanic voices and celebrate diverse cultures that enrich our community."

Celebrity guests at this year's event will include:

Academy Award Winner Cuba Gooding Jr.

Golden Globe Winner Eric Roberts

Actor, Producer, Director and Screenwriter Patrick Kilpatrick

American actor Eric Todd and Colours Swathi , a talented actress known for her work in Indian cinema.

All of this year's guest actors will bring their unique talents and experiences to the Chandler International Film Festival, making it a must-attend event for film enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

We want to highlight and thank some of our key community partners who have helped make this year's festival possible:

Look Cinemas is our official cinema sponsor. Attendees can catch screenings at their Chandler location all festival long.

The City of Chandler supports our mission of showcasing diverse films. We encourage you to explore all that the vibrant city of Chandler has to offer.

Southwest Gas helps keep our theaters warm. Check out their services for your home or business.

Blou Llamas Creations turns the ordinary into the extraordinary with one-of-a-kind custom firearm plating, polishing, and engraving.

CIFF began in 2016 as a humble local showcase of global cinema. In just 8 short years, fueled by the Chandler community's passion for film, it has blossomed into a premier Southwest film destination featuring over 250 works spanning six continents.

Visit ChandlerFilmFestival.com for schedules, tickets, and more.

Media Contact:

Martha Llamas

(480) 577-9574

[email protected]

SOURCE The Chandler International Film Festival