ChandlerSpeaks Annual Poker Tournament Fundraiser to be Held at Peticolas Brewing Company

DFW nonprofit announces its 4th annual poker tournament fundraiser to provide speech pathology language services to disadvantaged youth

DALLAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChandlerSpeaks, a DFW nonprofit committed to meeting the speech development needs of children, is pleased to announce that its fourth annual poker tournament fundraiser will be held at Peticolas Brewing Company in Dallas. Proceeds will fund speech-language pathology services for Texas children whose families cannot afford care.

"The tournament is an opportunity for ChandlerSpeaks to raise funds, introduce our mission and create awareness of the challenge parents face accessing speech therapy," said Bryce Moen, founder of ChandlerSpeaks. "People don't realize the gap in care for children whose speech development needs go beyond school-provided services," continued Moen. "For kids who need individualized treatment, care can cost thousands of dollars a year, and many insurance carriers don't cover these services."

The Community, Cue, and Chips event will take place Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. with craft beer from Peticolas, local barbeque from Rusted Truck Ranch, and social hour, followed by the tournament. This event is open to the public (21+) with poker player tickets for $200 or social-only tickets for $75.

"This event is a fun way to bring ChandlerSpeaks supporters and our local community together. It doesn't matter if you don't play poker—between social hour, raffle prizes, and the overall experience—we have a lot of fun, and it benefits children who need speech services," says Aubrey Boswell, ChandlerSpeaks board member.

Many local businesses are supporting this event, including Alliant Insurance Services, Anderson King, Bank of Oklahoma, First Horizon Bank, Frost, Greenberg Traurig, Haas Engineering, Holland & Knight, Opportune, OTA Environmental Solutions, Sponte Operating, Inc. and Whitley Penn.

A fundraising wine pull will accompany the event, featuring fine wines courtesy of Total Wine & More. There will also be a raffle for a chance to win prizes. Raffle tickets will be sold on-site for $20.

About ChandlerSpeaks

ChandlerSpeaks is a nonprofit organization that provides speech development support for children in North Texas. We raise funds to give children in need access to speech-language pathology services. ChandlerSpeaks has established giving programs with regional practice partners, including the UT Dallas Callier Center for Communication Disorders and the Holland Foundation, to provide speech-language therapy to children whose families cannot afford care. For more information, visit chandlerspeaks.org.

