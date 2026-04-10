Chandrasoma Medical, a New Pulmonary and Primary Care Practice, offers Pasadena a Concierge Choice

New private practice delivers personalized, comprehensive healthcare with more time, convenience, and a closer doctor-patient relationship

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Chandrasoma Medical, a new medical practice in Pasadena, CA headed by physician Brooke Chandrasoma, MD, is now offering the Concierge Choice, a full-practice membership medicine program that allows physicians and patients to spend more time together in a comprehensive, nurturing environment conducive to good health and wellness.

Dr. Chandrasoma are part of a growing number of physicians nationwide who offer concierge medicine. Concierge medicine is a membership-based practice style that limits the size of a physician's patient panel so members receive more time, increased connectivity, plus enhanced lifestyle coaching and emotional support. It's a more personalized approach to wellness that has become increasingly difficult to offer in today's challenging healthcare marketplace, where the pressure to see more and more patients can often make patients feel like just a number on a chart.

"I believe in an unhurried, personalized form of medicine that puts patients first," says Dr. Chandrasoma. "This style of practice helps me support my pulmonary patients in the most comprehensive way possible, with added primary care and enhanced medical advocacy. It's a wonderful option for patients who feel they need more time with their physician."

Membership benefits include : longer, more relaxed same-day/next-day appointments that never feel rushed; a dedicated concierge coordinator focused on service at the office to answer calls and facilitate care; convenient ways to communicate, direct after-hours support via the doctors' private cell phone number; patient advocacy and enhanced coordination with specialists and other health providers; and a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

"This kind of practice leads to a strong doctor-patient relationship," says Dr. Chandrasoma. "And a strong doctor-patient relationship can lead to better outcomes. I'm thrilled to support my patients in this way."

Chandrasoma Medical is located at 950 South Arroyo Parkway, Suite 340, Pasadena, CA 91105. For more information on the practice, or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with thousands of physicians in 35 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians