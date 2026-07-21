Internal Medicine Physician from Providence Mission Heritage Medical Group now offers the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Patients have the option of a closer, more personalized relationship with their physician

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces that Leslie Lu, MD, a board certified internal medicine physician with Providence Mission Heritage Medical Group, San Clemente Health Center in San Clemente, CA, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program, an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and patient. Dr. Lu is now one of nine physicians at Mission Heritage Medical Group to offer CCP's Hybrid Choice.

The CCP Hybrid Choice program is unique in that it offers patients the choice to join, or to remain in the traditional practice, as before. The patient decides what's right for them. Members who join enjoy enhanced support and service such as the ability to reach their physician directly, even after hours, same-day/next-day appointments, more time together in relaxed appointments that start on time, enhanced medical advocacy with other health providers and a greater emphasis on preventive health and wellness.

Many healthcare organizations like Mission Heritage Medical Group are turning to this alternative model to support their physicians and their patients, and membership has been growing. CCP's Hybrid Choice is an especially good model for physicians associated with vertically integrated medical groups and institutions because it allows them to practice the kind of relaxed, personalized medicine they are passionate about, without dismissing patients or relocating offices. Health systems benefit from a new, private revenue source that exists outside of patient visits, relieving financial pressure and strengthening medical practices. At the same time, traditional practices remain in operation, and physicians continue to see all patients and accept insurance plans, as before.

"Healthcare isn't one-size-fits-all, and some patients want a more individualized level of care and guidance," says Dr. Lu. "This program allows me to build stronger relationships with my patients, spend meaningful time addressing their concerns, and deliver the thoughtful, proactive care they deserve. It's a great option for both patients and physicians."

"Concierge Choice Physicians welcomes Dr. Leslie Lu. We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Mission Heritage Medical Group and to continue growing with them in their mission to serve all in their communities," says Keith Elgart, Chief Executive Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians.

Dr. Leslie Lu's medical practice is located at 395 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente, CA 92672. His Hybrid Choice program is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected].

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with thousands of physicians in 35 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians