Sharon X Li, M.D., Now Offering Patients the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Sharon X Li, MD., an Internal Medicine physician from Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. gives patients the option for more time, service and exclusive one-to-one connectivity

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Medical Clinic of Houston (MCH) Internal Medicine physician Sharon X. Li, M.D., is the latest physician to now offer CCP's Hybrid Choice™, a unique healthcare program that gives patients the option of a more comprehensive, convenient, and personal form of medical care.

Dr. Li is one of a growing number of physicians affiliated with large medical groups offering a hybrid membership model of care through Concierge Choice Physicians. The model is unique because it allows Dr. Li to continue to care for all her patients. Membership is not required, it is simply an option for those patients who want more time and connectivity options, enhanced service, medical advocacy, and the support that comes from having a close doctor/patient relationship.

"I'm excited about my Hybrid Choice concierge program because it allows me to practice medicine in a more personalized, relationship-driven way while continuing to care for all of my patients," said Dr. Li. "It's been incredibly rewarding to see how positively patients have responded—they appreciate having the flexibility to choose the care experience that best aligns with their needs and priorities."

Specific program benefits include : same-day or next-day appointment slots reserved for Concierge Choice members; greater connectivity with a direct members-only phone line at the office, after-hours support via Dr. Li's private cell number; enhanced medical advocacy with outside health providers and specialists; and an unhurried, comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

"Dr. Li's Hybrid Choice program reflects a commitment to delivering care that is both highly personalized, convenient and compassionate," said Keith Elgart, Chief Executive Officer of Concierge Choice Physicians. "We're delighted to welcome her to the growing community of Medical Clinic of Houston physicians embracing this innovative model and are excited to support her as she expands care options for her patients."

Membership in the Hybrid Choice is limited so that Dr. Li can continue to serve her current patients, both members and nonmembers. The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Sharon X. Li, MD

Sharon X. Li, MD is a board-certified internal medicine physician at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. who is dedicated to helping adults achieve and maintain lifelong health through personalized, preventive care. A Houston native, Dr. Li combines the latest evidence-based medical treatments with a thoughtful, patient-centered approach that emphasizes education , and shared decision-making. She provides comprehensive primary care, including annual wellness exams, preventive screenings, and the management of both acute and complex chronic conditions. Dr. Li earned her medical degree from The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and has been recognized with numerous honors, including Texas Super Doctors ®, Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Houstonia Top Doctor, and the Arnold P. Gold Foundation Humanism & Excellence in Teaching Award. She joined Medical Clinic of Houston in 2019.

About Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P.

Physician owned and managed, MCH's board-certified physicians specialize in the field of Internal Medicine. Twenty-six of MCH's physicians focus on general internal medicine and sixteen physicians practice in various sub-specialties of internal medicine including: Cardiology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Geriatrics, Oncology, Rheumatology, and Hospitalist Medicine. Gynecology and Radiology are also offered on-site. MCH provides an extensive range of accredited diagnostic testing and ancillary services, resulting in enhanced on-site care and convenience for patients. For more information on Medical Clinic of Houston, visit www.mchllp.com.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians