Chandrika Tandon thrilled and grateful to receive Grammy® nomination, her second, for "Triveni"

"Triveni" merges three dynamic musicians from diverse backgrounds who have united to create a healing musical experience, blending ancient mantras with the soothing sounds of flute and cello. Their mission is to explore their cultural roots, find common ground, and build bridges between their varied experiences, spreading healing energy globally.

"The album is a true confluence of three artistic spirits united in a higher purpose of music for healing," says Tandon. "These mantras hold profound meaning, recognizing our inner fullness – ancient words with vibrations far beyond our comprehension. This nomination will allow more people to experience their own healing power."

This is Tandon's second Grammy® nomination, she was previously nominated in 2011 in the Contemporary World Music category for Soul Call, a melding of Carnatic, Hindustani, and Western influences.

In addition to her deep immersion in Vedic chants and Indian classical music, global business leader and humanitarian Tandon leads a multi-dimensional life with leadership initiatives in the worlds of education, music, and philanthropy, with a focus on empowerment and unity. Profiled in print, radio, and TV, including CNBC's The Brave Ones, she was recently honored with the Ban-Ki Moon Award for Women's Empowerment and Diwali at Times Square's Woman of the Year Award. She recently performed with the Young People's Chorus of NYC at Diwali at Times Square, for an audience of 300,000, and India's Prime Minister and 13,000 people at Nassau Coliseum.

About Chandrika Tandon:

Tandon is a business leader, Grammy®-nominated artist, and humanitarian, committed to elevating human happiness through music and education. She has released six albums under the Soul Chants Music label and has attracted a wide cult following. She has performed for sold-out audiences at Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Nassau Coliseum, Times Square, premier European venues, and Washington DC's National Mall for the World Culture Festival.

The first South Asian-American woman to be elected partner at McKinsey, she is founder and chair of Tandon Capital Associates and the Krishnamurthy Tandon Foundation. She is a Trustee of New York University and Board Chair of NYU Tandon School of Engineering. She is a Trustee of NYU Langone Health, a New York Academy of Sciences Governor, and member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She is the founder of Madras Christian College's Boyd-Tandon School of Business and has endowed faculty programs at IIM-Ahmedabad, Harvard, and Yale. She has supported major community outreach, buildings, and programs in Queens.

Tandon has received several awards including the Gallatin Medal, NYUʼs highest honor, the Walter Nichols Medal for leadership and integrity, and the Polytechnic Medal recognizing her contribution to science and engineering. She was inducted into the Horatio Alger Society of Distinguished Americans and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and has received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and The Town Hall's Friend of the Arts Award.

