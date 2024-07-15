Chang Robotics and Engineered Products Drive Manufacturing Innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chang Robotics, a leading provider of advanced engineering services and autonomous technology, is announcing a partnership with Engineered Products today. Engineered Products is an industry-leading supplier of innovative turnkey roll-formed and structural steel that enables automated material handling systems. Engineered Products provides a comprehensive suite of racking solutions to streamline production and unlock the full potential of any warehouse or operations team.

Engineered Products: Enabling Automation

Chang Industrial and Engineered Products share a vision of and commitment to optimizing workflow productivity. Post this

Engineered Products (EP) works with global integrators to design, build, and install racking systems that can be used with systems of all kinds – from mini-load to pallet handling. EP provides the structural foundation for successful robotics projects that collaborate with your operations team and enhance the efficiency and dependability of your workforce. The EP team understands the precision requirements of automation and is focused on custom applications and value-based solutions that reduce the costs of adopting automation. Engineered Products' expertise includes:

Designing and Implementing Automation Infrastructure Improvements: EP provides customized tools that enable automation enhancements, ensuring a smooth flow for advanced manufacturing.

EP provides customized tools that enable automation enhancements, ensuring a smooth flow for advanced manufacturing. Prioritizing Precision: EP understands the importance of integrating specialty equipment and customized layouts for optimal performance of AS/RS.

EP understands the importance of integrating specialty equipment and customized layouts for optimal performance of AS/RS. Delivering Value-Based Solutions: EP focuses on cost-effective solutions that offer a strong return on investment and reduce overall costs, allowing clients to reach profitability faster.

Prioritizing Automation

Chang Industrial and Engineered Products share a vision of and commitment to optimizing workflow productivity. This is evident in Engineered Products' recent and upcoming strategic investments. In 2024, Engineered Products has begun a facility consolidation that will revolutionize internal workflow of racking manufacturing. By the end of 2025, three facilities will be combined into one, resulting in significantly increased efficiency that will allow EP to continue to be a cost-competitive player in AS/RS racking. Engineered Products has already begun implementing manufacturing automation in-house:

Automated Channel Punching Line: EP's system streamlines previously manual processes, increasing efficiency, accuracy, precision, and speed. This automation lets EP deliver quality parts to the site faster at a competitive cost.

EP's system streamlines previously manual processes, increasing efficiency, accuracy, precision, and speed. This automation lets EP deliver quality parts to the site faster at a competitive cost. Expansion of Robotic Welding: EP has not only added a robotic welding capability but plans to further invest in welding technology, demonstrating the ability to provide customized solutions to the structural steel segment of the AS/RS market.

EP has not only added a robotic welding capability but plans to further invest in welding technology, demonstrating the ability to provide customized solutions to the structural steel segment of the AS/RS market. Laser Cutting Integration: The addition of EP's newest laser tables allows for the industry's most precise and automated cutting processes.

The addition of EP's newest laser tables allows for the industry's most precise and automated cutting processes. Complete Paint Line Revamp: EP has plans to upgrade paint line operations to a powder coating line by the end of 2025. This will result in a faster painting process and a superior finished product.

This new partnership with Engineered Products allows Chang Robotics to provide customized engineering design and cutting-edge automation solutions unique to each client. These synergies create a greater return on investment and maximize human capital to lean into the future of advanced manufacturing.

Quotes

Chris Callura, Vice President of Operations at Chang Robotics, stated, "We are excited to partner with Engineered Products and co-create customized autonomous systems. Our collaboration empowers our clients to thrive in an extremely competitive landscape. The combined resources and expertise of Engineered Products will ensure a successful automation journey for our clients."

"Engineered Products looks forward to joining forces with Chang Robotics," said Tommy Sinclair, CEO and President of Engineered Products. "By combining our strengths, we can offer the market a comprehensive and cutting-edge automation package. Combining EP's advanced racking manufacturing with Chang's strength in technology integration will bring a unique offering. EP is committed to providing solutions that enable all of our customers to implement automation, helping them to win."

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics (a dba of Chang Industrial) is an engineering firm that specializes in advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Chang Robotics seeks to revolutionize supply chain automation and improve workforce productivity through human-focused robotic implementations and autonomous systems. We create future-facing technology road maps that help companies of all sizes to advance their technology initiatives.

About Engineered Products

Engineered Products is recognized for the innovative design, engineering, and manufacturing of custom racking systems that enable automation implementation. EP plays a crucial role in helping businesses achieve their automation goals by creating, making, and installing the ideal racking system to optimize performance and minimize costs for every project's structure.

SOURCE Chang Robotics