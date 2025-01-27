Chang Robotics launches 'The Chang Robotics Fund' - A Seed Stage Venture Capital Fund Specializing in Disruptive Technology

The new fund will partner with visionary entrepreneurs, support transformative technologies, and make automation accessible for the industries that need it most.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2,750 miles away from Silicon Valley, Matthew Chang, founder of Chang Robotics, announces his next business venture: The Chang Robotics Fund. The Fund aims to address the numerous needs and market opportunities the Chang Robotics engineering team identified in their daily operations by investing in disruptive technologies designed to confront the industry's most urgent challenges—from labor shortages to energy efficiency to environmental remediation. By utilizing innovative intellectual property and the engineering and management expertise of Chang Robotics, the Fund seeks to scale its targeted innovations into impactful, transformative, and profitable businesses.

Global industries, from manufacturing to healthcare, face mounting pressures such as intensifying global competition, workforce constraints, escalating expenses, and the urgent need for environmental restoration. Tackling these issues demands a new paradigm of intelligent automation, energy efficiency, and sustainable innovation.

The Fund's investments target early-stage innovators in smart manufacturing, robotics, industrial AI, and energy transformation, developing localized solutions with global applications.

The idea for the Fund was inspired by Matthew Chang's track record of collaborating with talented startups and investing in them using Chang Robotics engineering expertise. "Our company has a strong ability to spot ideas with real potential," said Chang. "Through The Chang Robotics Fund, we're investing in startups that will shape the future of their industries. I'm confident the companies we support will achieve great success in the years ahead."

The Fund team is a conglomerate of experts from various fields, bringing an unparalleled diversity of wisdom to this project. Matthew Chang, the General Partner, is joined by Dr. Don Capener, Fund Strategist, Forrest Hayes Jr., Fund Director, Robert Sterling, Chief Financial Officer, and Phil Hudgens, Fund Controller. Their fields of experience include asset management, serial entrepreneurship, engineering, venture capital, academia, corporate M&A, and investment banking, amongst others. Their ventures have reached across global markets—spanning the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific—demonstrating a deep understanding of diverse markets and economies.

The key to the success of this fund lies in the unique relationship that Chang Robotics has with each potential portfolio company. Whether it is engineering, robotics automation, or consulting, Chang Robotics will work with each portfolio company to ensure their innovations come to life. When asked about this concept, Forrest Hayes, Fund Director, said, "Those relationships with our investment companies, along with the insider knowledge we gain, are critical. Matthew has the vision to harness the intellectual property and capital to conceive a product that fits into the market and will lead to substantial returns for our stakeholders."

On January 29th at 2:00 pm EST. Matthew Chang will join Robert Sterling, CFO and friend of the Fund, to share more of the story behind the Chang Robotics Fund and dive into the trends reshaping automation and investment. If you are interested in investing or simply hearing more about the Fund's vision, you can register here.

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics is a DBE-certified engineering firm at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Founded in 2017, Chang Robotics has rapidly grown, delivering innovative, data-driven solutions, including some of the world's largest autonomous systems. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators, the company revolutionizes supply chain automation and enhances workforce productivity through human-focused robotics. With a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Chang Robotics empowers businesses across manufacturing, government, healthcare, and beyond. More information is available at ChangRobotics.ai and on LinkedIn.

