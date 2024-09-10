Chang Robotics Named One of Fast Company's 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators and Finalist in Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Category

Healthcare Robotics, Automated Public Transit, and EV Innovation among Chang Robotics' key achievements in 2023-2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The era of innovation is accelerating rapidly for Chang Robotics, an impact-focused engineering firm specializing in disruptive automation. Today, the company has been named to two of Fast Company's 2024 Top Innovation categories: Chang Robotics has been named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators and acknowledged as a finalist to the Top Artificial Intelligence and Robotics list for 2024.

This year is Fast Company's sixth annual list of 100 best Workplaces for Innovators, welcoming Chang Robotics into an elite circle that includes Adobe, Canva, Roblox, Walmart, and many other leading U.S. organizations and brands. The finalist acknowledgment in AI and Robotics is also significant in that it honors Chang Robotics' exceptional achievements in co-botics support for healthcare professionals in a leading national hospital organization, as well as revolutionary support for automated warehouse and supply chain operations.

"We are honored to create innovations that can make profound changes to our nation and the world." - Matthew Chang Post this

"Although we have been recognized as one of Florida's top engineering technology companies, this is our first national acknowledgment at this level," said Matthew Chang, Chang Robotics founder and Professional Engineer. "We are honored to create innovations that can make profound changes to our nation and the world in categories ranging from health support to supply chain production and delivery, food safety, and sustainable EV technology for some of the largest industrial equipment on earth."

The 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners from various industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. All of this year's winners emerged from an application process that addressed questions about projects, investment, companywide programs, and workplace culture to earn Best Workplaces for Innovators recognition. Fast Company editors evaluated thousands of applications and conducted additional research to generate a score for each company. A separate judging panel then reviewed the top 125 companies to reach a consensus on the overall winner. Applications for specific categories were judged solely by Fast Company editors.

"Innovation is a global priority that cuts across all industries, and this year's list reflects that diversity," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The top ten features four companies headquartered outside of the U.S. and includes representatives from technology, advertising, finance, biotech, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and the nonprofit sectors."

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2024) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning September 17, 2024. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics , a dba of Chang Industrial, is an engineering firm that specializes in advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Chang Robotics seeks to revolutionize supply chain automation and improve workforce productivity through human-focused robotic implementations and autonomous systems. We create future-facing technology road maps that help companies of all sizes to advance their technology initiatives. Chang Robotics has received numerous awards and experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2017 and was named a Top 10 Global Supply Chain Leader by IE Magazine in 2022. For more information, visit ChangRobotics.ai on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chang Robotics