Chang Robotics Recognized on Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List for AI and Data

The annual Inc. list recognizes industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chang Robotics proudly announces its inclusion in Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list in the AI and Data category. The award comes on the heels of similar acknowledgment as one of Fast Company's 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators and finalist acknowledgement in Robotics and AI.

Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. The list recognizes companies achieving significant business wins such as customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. The full list is available now at Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

"The world will be seeing much more of Chang Robotics in 2025 and beyond." - Matthew Chang PE., Founder Post this

"This year marks a pivotal moment in our seven-year journey of disruptive innovation and high-impact engineering design," said Chang Robotics' Founder and Professional Engineer, Matthew Chang. "While much of our work takes place behind the scenes for our Fortune 500 clients, we are extremely grateful for the increasing acknowledgment of our achievements on the national stage."

"From advancing robotics in healthcare automation to eliminating PFAs in food packaging and revolutionizing hand robotics, our innovations are just beginning," Chang continued. "The world will be seeing much more of Chang Robotics in 2025 and beyond."

"For more than 40 years, Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business.

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics, a DBE-certified engineering firm, is at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Founded in 2017, Chang Robotics has rapidly grown, delivering innovative, data-driven solutions, including some of the world's largest autonomous systems. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators, the company revolutionizes supply chain automation and enhances workforce productivity through human-focused robotics. With a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Chang Robotics empowers businesses across manufacturing, government, healthcare, and beyond. More information is available at ChangRobotics.ai and on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Chang Robotics