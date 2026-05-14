Changan Unveils 2030 Global Strategy, Prioritizing MEA Market as Core Overseas Hub

CHONGQING, China, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changan Group recently launched its upgraded 2030 global growth strategy at the 2026 Global Partner Conference in Chongqing, presenting the full "1+4+4+5" strategic framework to nearly 700 global delegates. Upgrading its iconic Vast Ocean Plan, the strategy sets ambitious 2030 goals: entering the global automotive top ten and hitting RMB 600 billion in total revenue via robust new energy and overseas business growth. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, with the UAE as a core strategic gateway, serves as a pivotal growth pillar for Changan's global expansion.

Under a structured ten-year two-step roadmap, Changan targets five key business doublings by 2030, including NEV sales, overseas sales, revenue, profit and brand value. Its specific targets cover 2.4 million NEV sales, 1.5 million overseas vehicle sales, and RMB 200 billion brand value to join the world's Top 500 Influential Brands. Changan Chairman Zhu Huarong noted the industry is facing transformative opportunities, and the group will collaborate closely with global partners to pursue win-win co-development.

Guided by localization, systematization and sustainable globalization, the Vast Ocean Plan propels Changan's upgrade from basic product exports to comprehensive industrial and brand globalization. For the MEA market, Changan is building complete local partnership networks, after-sales infrastructure and systematic service systems to fit regional market characteristics and demands.

Changan has established a mature global layout, covering 118 countries with 1,124 outlets and 22 overseas manufacturing bases. A major milestone was achieved in March 2026, as its monthly overseas sales exceeded 100,000 units for the first time. The brand will advance six core transformations in intelligence, green power, scale, ecosystem, global operation and brand value, fully aligning with the MEA region's rising demand for new energy and low-carbon mobility solutions.

Empowered by a 24,000-strong global R&D team and over 20,000 patents, Changan retains solid technological leadership and steady sales growth. Moving ahead, the group will deepen localized MEA market deployment, optimize regional product and service layouts, accelerate intelligent and low-carbon transformation, and steadily advance toward its 2030 goal of becoming a world-class intelligent mobility technology enterprise.