Changchun City video presented at Times Square

Changchun, located in Northeast China, is the central city of Northeastern Asia economic circle and an important spot of the Belt and Road Initiative. Changchun has the earliest auto industrial and film production base in China, also it becomes a cradle of railway vehicles, photovoltaic technology, applied chemistry, biological products and other industries. Nowadays, Changchun is constructing a regional central city of Northeast Asia, as well as accelerating its pace of Northeast China's development. The city has been recognized as one of China's most well-being cities for 10 years. In addition, it is one of the most human cities and a popular tourist city in China. As the most vibrant sports city of China, Changchun provides considerable ice and snow resources and a livable environment; it is one of the two cities which own both summer and winter Olympic Championships.

In recent years, Changchun has been taking efforts to build a sports and livelihood mode of "healthy Changchun, sports first", continuously exploring competitive sports to drive the mass sports. By government legislation and increased investment, the city's sports population has surpassed 51%. Citizens merely need to walk around 8 minutes to find fitness facilities in the surrounding areas, each community has specialized sports management personnel. The government has reserved large areas of land for public facilities planning and citizens can use the Internet to book sports venues and find fitness partners. This "Healthy City" mode in Changchun has been preferred by the World Health Organization as the "Changchun Mode", providing useful practices and references for China's transition from a "large sports country" to a "powerful sports country".

The Vasaloppet, the annual long distance cross-country skiing race, also known as "ski marathons" has been held in Changchun for 16 years. 2018 Changchun International Marathons will be held on May 27th, and more than 30,000 runner tickets has being sold out within 5 days.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=312879

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changchun-city-video-presented-at-times-square-300654084.html

SOURCE Xinhua Screen Media Co., Ltd.