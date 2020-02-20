Change 4 Growth the first business consultancy certified in Change Intelligence®

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus, Ohio based Change 4 Growth, known for innovative approaches to Organizational Change Management, Business Readiness, Employee Engagement and Talent Development to meet the unique needs of their Fortune 500 clientele, is the first full consultancy to be certified as a provider of Change Intelligence® (CQ®). Change Intelligence® is a method used to develop the change leadership capabilities of business leaders, project teams and organizations. Created by Barbara Trautlein, PhD, based on 30 years of research and practice, Change Intelligence® and the CQ® Assessment is the only tool in the marketplace to help people diagnose and develop their ability to lead change.

"This tool is a game changer for our many clients going through transformational change," noted Beth Thomas, CEO of Change 4 Growth and author of best-selling book, Powered by Happy. "This not only helps the leadership team LEAD change more effectively across the organization but also work more cohesively as a team. CQ® is a perfect fit to round out our Change Management methodology/OCM tool-kit. Also, by certifying our entire organization, we have a more robust and consistent approach to address the many challenges that come with Organizational Change. It broadens our ability to work with any size of change and helps ensure the statistic of 70% of changes fail does not happen."

Mark Deans, Vice President and leader of the Organizational Change Management practice at Change 4 Growth stated "We reviewed our change management methodology to ensure our approach was inclusive of the change styles outlined by CQ®. As practitioners we now think more broadly across the change styles to avoid potential blind spots and are better equipped to arm our clients with the tools they need to avoid failure and can achieve their transformational goals. What makes me most excited is our ability to address transformations from an enterprise perspective and we can have lasting impact on how our clients manage and lead all changes, not just managing to a specific initiative or project. CQ® is a cornerstone to our 'Change Capable' model which builds change resilience and change agility as a competency in an organization for sustained performance."

Barbara Trautlein, PhD, commented, "Change 4 Growth has taken extensive steps to operationalize CQ® into its practices and are equipped to drive the operationalization of Change Intelligence® in organizations that are dedicated to making change leadership a competency that is successfully executed by its leaders."

Change 4 Growth is a well-respected consultancy working with medium to large clients in the US and internationally. They focus on 5 key areas – Organizational Change Management and Business Readiness, Leadership Development, Learning/ E-learning Development and Delivery, Employee Engagement and Project Delivery. Beth Thomas, CEO of Change 4 Growth, is a best-selling author, thought leader in Transformational Change, nationally known speaker and a well-respected leader of people. For more information, please contact info@change4growth.com.

Change Intelligence® and CQ® are registered trademarks of Barbara A. Trautlein, PhD. – www.ChangeCatalysts.com - All rights reserved.

SOURCE Change 4 Growth

Related Links

http://www.change4growth.com

