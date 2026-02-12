Change Agents Expands Senior Leadership Team

Kristi Diehl and Eric Medoff join amid rising compliance obligations for Change Agents' clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Change Agents Technologies Inc., the software-as-a-service company that leverages its proprietary AI and automation platform to transform how businesses manage compliance, today announced the addition of two senior leaders, Kristi Diehl, CAMS and Eric Medoff, J.D., LL.M., CAMS as Managing Directors, as companies face heightened compliance requirements, sanctions scrutiny and enforcement risk.

Weak money services business (MSB) compliance and unlicensed activity are two of the fastest ways to lose a bank partner, stall growth, or trigger regulatory scrutiny. In the U.S., regulation follows the flow of funds. If your product moves, controls, or directs the flow of money, you are in the regulatory chain. Banks expect their partners to meet MSB compliance standards from day one.

"The expectation has shifted from whether a company has a compliance program on paper to whether that program actually works in practice," said Kristi Diehl, CAMS, Managing Director at Change Agents. "Organizations are being asked to demonstrate clear governance, effective controls, and real operational ownership across BSA, AML, and OFAC. We are also seeing a huge uptick in companies seeking to become state-regulated money transmitters in the U.S. Change Agents helps teams streamline the license acquisition process and move beyond check-the-box compliance to build frameworks that stand up under scrutiny while remaining sustainable for the business."

In addition, sanctions regulations apply broadly across jurisdictions, extending far beyond traditional financial institutions. Although the administration has shifted its regulatory posture, public enforcement activity by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has not slowed down, and the Department of Justice continues to prioritize sanctions-related cases tied to drug trafficking, international trade, and global U.S. foreign policy objectives. For operators, founders, legal and compliance teams, the implications are clear: sanctions compliance is not theoretical, optional, or confined to a narrow set of regulated U.S. businesses.

"Sanctions enforcement today applies far beyond traditional banks and money transmitters," said Eric Medoff, Managing Director and Sanctions Lead at Change Agents. "Illicit OFAC activity is increasing, and the Department of Justice continues to treat sanctions compliance as a top enforcement priority because it's tied to national security and global economic policy goals. Companies can't afford to misstep, and they also can't afford to slow down. The role of Change Agents is to remove that tradeoff by giving teams the clarity and structure they need to stay compliant without losing momentum."

Founded to address the growing gap between regulatory expectations and the tools available to meet them, Change Agents helps compliance and legal teams get to market and operate with clarity and confidence. If you're launching a new business or product, navigating regulatory frameworks, or scaling operations, Change Agents offers practical, actionable solutions that propel the business forward.

Powered by the Change Agents Platform, a proprietary AI and automation operating system, Change Agents streamlines critical compliance tasks and workflows, bringing efficiency and precision to its services. Change Agents delivers strategic insight and hands-on support for complex regulatory challenges and critical decision-making in a scalable and cost-effective manner.

"Compliance and legal teams have carried some of the most critical responsibilities in business for decades while being asked to do more with less," said Michelle Ann Gitlitz, Co-founder and CEO of Change Agents. "We built Change Agents to give these teams time back, bring clarity to complexity, lower costs, and strengthen the humans at the center of this work. The traction we've seen since launch confirms that the market is ready for a more practical, tech-first, approach focused on execution. Eric and Kristi joining the team is a direct response to that demand."

Kristi Diehl, CAMS, brings more than 30 years of experience leading enterprise compliance, risk management, and operations. A former Chief Compliance Officer and BSA Officer, she has overseen BSA/AML and OFAC programs, acquired and maintained state money transmitter licenses, managed regulatory examinations and audits, and partnered closely with boards and executive leadership to build durable, audit-ready compliance frameworks.

Eric Medoff brings extensive experience spanning the U.S. Government, Fortune 500 enterprise risk management, fintech, and cryptocurrency, with a career focused on translating regulatory pressure into decisive business action.

Change Agents is a software-as-a-service company built by industry for industry. Change Agents leverages its proprietary AI and automation platform to streamline routine compliance workflows and bring efficiency and precision to its services. By combining modern technology with deep domain expertise, Change Agents supports responsible growth in the fintech, digital assets, payments and stablecoin ecosystem to deliver strategic insight and hands-on support for complex regulatory challenges and critical decision-making.. Discover more at www.changeagents.co

