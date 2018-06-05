Change Announced To Flying Legends Of Victory Summer Tour

The above cancellations are in addition to six tour stops that were to begin May 26, 2018. The extension is due to the length of time necessary to manufacture new parts for a historic aircraft after repair work was begun in May. AZCAF also decided to utilize the opportunity this repair presents to perform more work than is required in order to extend the life of this rare warbird. Currently, only eight World War II B-17 Bombers are listed in flyable condition around the world.

All passengers who have booked rides for these tour stops will be refunded. For information on refunds, contact the Ride Program Manager at 480-462-2992.

The Arizona Commemorative Air Force's other touring bomber, a B-25 Mitchell named "Maid in the Shade," is arriving at its next tour stop in Broomfield, Colorado today after a sold-out stop in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

For more information about the Flying Legends of Victory Summer Tour: www.FlyingLegendsTour.com

Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum website: www.azcaf.org

