MESA, Ariz., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum (AZCAF) announces a change to its 2018 Flying Legends of Victory Summer Tour. The following B-17 Bomber "Sentimental Journey" tour stops will be cancelled:
July 2 – 8:
Butte, Montana
July 9 – 15:
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
July 16 – 22:
Everett, Washington
July 23 – 29:
Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada
The above cancellations are in addition to six tour stops that were to begin May 26, 2018. The extension is due to the length of time necessary to manufacture new parts for a historic aircraft after repair work was begun in May. AZCAF also decided to utilize the opportunity this repair presents to perform more work than is required in order to extend the life of this rare warbird. Currently, only eight World War II B-17 Bombers are listed in flyable condition around the world.
All passengers who have booked rides for these tour stops will be refunded. For information on refunds, contact the Ride Program Manager at 480-462-2992.
The Arizona Commemorative Air Force's other touring bomber, a B-25 Mitchell named "Maid in the Shade," is arriving at its next tour stop in Broomfield, Colorado today after a sold-out stop in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
For more information about the Flying Legends of Victory Summer Tour: www.FlyingLegendsTour.com
Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum website: www.azcaf.org
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Corey Paul 480.568.6778
communications@azcaf.org
Kimberly Ring 480.568.6859
media@azcaf.org
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/change-announced-to-flying-legends-of-victory-summer-tour-300660322.html
SOURCE Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum
