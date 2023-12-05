Change Church Announces Change R Us Community Toy Drive and Giveaway Serving More Than 8,000 Families and Children in Three Locations Across Atlanta and New Jersey on December 16th

Change R Us Is Donating Toys, Electronics and 1,200 Bikes to Children In Ewing and Westampton, New Jersey, and Duluth Georgia

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Change Church is pleased to announce its Change R Us Holiday Toy Giveaway on December 16 in Ewing and Westampton, New Jersey, and Duluth, Georgia. For the past 5 years, Change Church has been dedicated to making a positive impact through Change R Us, particularly during the holiday season. Initially launched at the two campuses in New Jersey, Change R Us was expanded to include the North Atlanta campus last year.

Change Church The Change R Us Holiday Toy Drive will take place at all three Change Church locations on December 16 simultaneously at 10 a.m. EST

This year, Change Church plans to make holiday dreams come true for more than 8,000 families and children across their three locations. At Change R Us, kids will receive toys, electronics, gaming systems, bikes, and more ahead of the holiday season.

"Change R Us is an annual event hosted by Change Church to bless families in our communities who may otherwise do without at Christmas time," said Dr. Dharius Daniels, founder and senior pastor of Change Church. "Change R Us is our way of relieving pressure for parents and providing joy to children."

On December 16, Change Church will transform each of its campuses into massive toy stores for kids in need in the community. The event is free and open to the public, but families in each community will need to RSVP for the campus they plan to attend. The event operates on a first-come-first-served basis, so it is encouraged that those interested in attending arrive early.

The Change R Us Holiday Toy Drive will take place at all three Change Church locations on December 16 simultaneously at 10 a.m. EST:

Ewing, NJ : 200 Ludlow Drive, Ewing, NJ 08638

: 200 Ludlow Drive, 08638 Westampton, NJ : 895 Rancocas Rd., Westampton, NJ 08060

: 895 Rancocas Rd., 08060 Duluth, GA : 3080 Premiere Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30097

To register for the 2023 Change R Us toy drive, please visit www.lifechange.org/events/change-r-us.

ABOUT CHANGE CHURCH

Founded by Dharius and Shameka Daniels, 2023 marks the 18th year of Change Church's profound community impact, having expanded to three vibrant locations—Change Ewing and Change Westampton in New Jersey, and Change Gwinnett in Georgia. This milestone reflects the church's unwavering commitment to its dual mission: transforming individual lives through God's grace and empowering each person to enact positive change in the world. Change Church's mission is to help as many people as possible live, love, and lead like Jesus so they can CHANGE the world. Change Church contributes significantly to the communities it serves through various outreach programs including the annual Change Mart back to school giveaway, local cancer support groups, and missions and orphanages abroad.

