Change Healthcare and Doctor On Demand Bring Integrated Lab Orders and Results to Telemedicine

Before this forward-thinking collaboration, telemedicine patients waited to be told by their provider where and when to go for lab work—with little or no control over scheduling or cost. Moreover, patients were told to go to a lab that may have been out of network, raising their costs. Now, when a Doctor On Demand physician sees a patient over a video visit and determines lab work is needed, the doctor can order the tests and refer the patient to nearby labs for testing. Patients then have the option to choose a lab that works best for them based on location and costs. When testing is complete, the clinician can then send the results directly to the patient–all through the Doctor On Demand application. This allows for a seamless telemedicine experience that fully empowers patients to take charge of their own health.

"Is it really telemedicine if you're not providing the service through the application?" said Steve Aylward, senior vice president, Partner Enablement, Change Healthcare. "In the past, when a consumer needed a lab test, they had to go offline and wait to be told where to go. Now, this entire process can be managed within the Doctor On Demand application, with lab orders electronically routed to testing centers based on a patient's geographic location—thanks to the breadth and advanced technology of the Change Healthcare Intelligent Healthcare Network."

The new Orders and Results solution connects laboratory and ancillary services to Doctor On Demand providers, producing cleaner orders and more satisfied patients. Lab results and reports are delivered directly to the physicians, streamlining workflow and reducing manual effort. Change Healthcare electronically delivers more than 60 million results and clinical reports, and over 14 million orders per year on its Clinical Network.

"We're proud to partner with Change Healthcare and its extensive network to further improve the patient experience via telemedicine. Change Healthcare's eagerness to explore new ways to route lab orders, and their close relationships with leading labs, were the essential elements in enabling this innovative patient interaction," said Hill Ferguson, CEO, Doctor On Demand. "Doctor On Demand has the first and only fully-integrated labs capabilities of any telemedicine provider. We've taken a major step in advancing the quality and range of services provided via telemedicine to extend the doctor-patient relationship through long-term care."

About Doctor On Demand

Doctor On Demand's mission is to improve the world's health through compassionate care and innovation. We believe that health is personal, and means so much more than treating illness. We're proud of the care we've provided over the years and the relationships we've developed with our patients, as evidenced by the 5-star reviews we continually receive. People use our service to gain access to some of the best physicians and licensed therapists in the country, all whenever and wherever is most convenient. It's as simple as opening the Doctor On Demand app on a smartphone or computer.

Through live video visits, our hand-picked, US-trained doctors take patient history, perform an exam, and recommend a treatment plan. Prescriptions, if needed, go directly to the pharmacy of choice. While insurance isn't required, tens of millions of Americans enjoy covered medical and mental health visits through employer and health plan partnerships. To learn more about the hundreds of medical issues we treat, visit us at DoctorOnDemand.com.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare is inspiring a better healthcare system. Working alongside our customers and partners, we leverage our software and analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services to enable better patient care, choice, and outcomes at scale. As a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, we are accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at www.changehealthcare.com.

