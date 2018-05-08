Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the "Consumer" in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

This new, visionary approach to consumer engagement is needed because existing methods aren't working. An ORC International study concluded healthcare stakeholders are investing heavily in engagement strategies and technologies, but only one-fifth of consumers said their experiences improved, and another fifth said their experiences worsened. Even the most-accessed patient engagement solutions are used by just a third of consumers.

Change Healthcare is now working with Adobe and Microsoft to build a joint solution leveraging the Change Healthcare Intelligent Healthcare Network™, Adobe Experience Cloud, and Microsoft Azure to provide patients with significantly improved healthcare experiences. The solution is expected to collect, aggregate, and activate consumer data from disparate healthcare IT sources, including EHRs, registration, scheduling, billing, and other mission-critical applications, while taking care to respect patient confidentiality and privacy.

"This unique collaboration is all about helping our customers put the consumer first," said Neil de Crescenzo, president and CEO of Change Healthcare. "Bolting transactional features onto portals can't provide the frictionless, end-to-end experience consumers want. That ideal can be met only when providers can infuse and orchestrate intelligence into touchpoints across healthcare's administrative, clinical, and financial continuum. This alliance aims to merge the finest consumer capabilities with unrivaled healthcare data, AI-enhanced workflows, and operational expertise—and that's the key to help providers keep patients connected with care and wellness solutions throughout their healthcare journey."

Once delivered, providers will be able to use the solution as part of their revenue cycle and patient relationship management (PRM) initiatives to coordinate and personalize multi-channel engagement campaigns, develop and manage content, and analyze results the same way retailers activate consumers. The big difference: instead of promoting a buying experience, these technologies and related services will help provide a better healthcare experience.

"Patients today expect the same seamless, personalized experiences with healthcare providers they already know from other consumer brands," said Matt Thompson, executive vice president of worldwide field operations, Adobe. "By collaborating with Microsoft and Change Healthcare, a pioneer in healthcare IT, we'll be able to help transform the way healthcare organizations engage with patients across all channels, from follow-up care coordination and caregiver personalization to cost transparency."

This new alliance will help providers leapfrog existing strategies to successfully engage consumers for better clinical and financial outcomes.

"Microsoft is excited to work alongside Change Healthcare and Adobe to improve the healthcare experience for people and providers alike," said Dr. Simon Kos, chief medical officer at Microsoft. "Microsoft Azure provides the scale, performance, and intelligent services patient engagement platforms require, underscored by Microsoft's investments in cloud security, data privacy, and regulatory compliance."

Providers believe a solution like this is clearly needed. "As a multi-specialty clinic with urgent care, we are on the forefront of consumer trends in healthcare," said John R. Kaiser, M.D., OB/GYN, president of Saltzer Medical Group. "Our patients want the digital tools to simplify and improve their healthcare experience, so it is critical that we bring them the best experience—connecting and simplifying each step in their healthcare journey to improve their lives. Helping them better understand what they need to know and do, and making it easier, can only lead to great outcomes for our practice. We're excited to work with Change Healthcare to deliver amazing patient experiences."

As one of the largest independent healthcare IT companies in the United States, Change Healthcare services customers across the continuum of care. The Change Healthcare Intelligent Healthcare Network is used to process clinical, administrative, and financial transactions among hundreds of thousands of healthcare industry stakeholders (physicians, hospitals, and other providers as well as commercial and government payers), including processing over $2 trillion in claims annually.

Within Adobe Experience Cloud, tightly integrated solutions offer a complete set of cutting-edge technologies that enable brands to deliver data-driven, tailored experiences across all customer touch points. This includes experience management and personalization across all screens and devices, experience delivery through advertising, video as well as other channels and analytics. The tie-in with Adobe Creative Cloud makes it easy to quickly activate creative assets across all marketing channels and customer touch points. Adobe Experience Cloud helps clients manage more than 233 trillion data transactions annually, including 41 trillion rich media requests, over 150 billion emails and $3 billion in ad spend.

Change Healthcare is inspiring a better healthcare system. Working alongside our customers and partners, we leverage our software and analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services to enable better patient care, choice, and outcomes at scale. As a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, we are accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at www.changehealthcare.com.

