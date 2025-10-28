Change in Boliden's Board of Directors
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to personal reasons, board member Per Lindberg has requested to resign from Boliden's Board of Directors. Per Lindberg is also not available for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting.
