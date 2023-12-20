Change in Caverion Corporation's financial reporting practice and Annual General Meeting 2024 date

Caverion Corporation changes its financial reporting practice and will only publish a half year financial report and a financial statements release in the future. Consequently, the company will not publish an interim report for January-March 2024 on 25 April 2024 or an interim report for January-September 2024 on 31 October 2024, as was previously announced.

In addition, Caverion postpones the Annual General Meeting of 2024 to be held on 12 June 2024. The Annual General Meeting will therefore not be held on 25 March 2024, as previously announced.

Crayfish BidCo Oy has acquired through a public tender offer more than 90 per cent of all issued and outstanding shares and votes in Caverion. Crayfish BidCo Oy has on 28 November 2023 announced that it will commence redemption proceedings in respect of the remaining minority shares in Caverion. Furthermore, Crayfish BidCo Oy has announced that it intends to cause Caverion's shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as soon as reasonably practicable.

For additional information, please contact: 

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 562 6552, [email protected] 

