Change in doMEn's Board of Directors - Randy Haas, CFO Donuts, appointed

PODGORICA, Montenegro, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of doMEn d.o.o., the registry of the Montenegrin national domain name .ME, welcomed a new member. Randy Haas, CFO Donuts Inc., has been appointed to the Board of Directors of doMEn d.o.o. as the representative of Afilias, replacing Desiree Miloshevic Evans who was the founding Chair of the Board.

Haas has over 30 years of experience in finance management in Internet related companies. He currently holds the position of Chief Financial Officer at Donuts, and was previously engaged as CFO of Rhapsody/Napster, where he distinguished himself by leading a strategic transformation and a significant increase in the company's profitability. Haas also had a long career at Microsoft.

This change in the Board of Directors was due to the acquisition of Afilias by Donuts in December 2020. Donuts, which manages the world's largest portfolio of new top-level domains, by acquiring Afilias, also became a stakeholder in doMEn. After the acquisition of Afilias, which has over 20 million domains in its portfolio, Donuts has become the second largest registry in the world.

James Bladel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of doMEn, warmly welcomed the newest member of the Board. He also expressed thanks to Ms. Miloshevic's contributions over the years. "Ms. Miloshevic was the founding representative from Afilias on the Board, and over the last 13 years she has worked tirelessly to develop and grow .ME into a success story for our industry. I'm confident Mr. Haas will contribute his expertise to the growth and successes yet to come."

All three joint venture partners, Donuts and GoDaddy, together with their local partner, company ME-net, remain faithful to one of the most successful Montenegrin public-private partnerships, doMEN d.o.o., and expect the continuation of business cooperation with the Government of Montenegro to the mutual interest of all. As of today, the total government revenue from this private-public partnership, collected through various means, is 36.4 million EUR, which is 47% of the company's gross revenue. In addition, over the last 13 years through its CSR activities in Montenegro, the company invested over one million euros in long-term projects aimed at education and empowerment of the local community.

