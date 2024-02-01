Change in Kamux Corporation's holding of treasury shares

News provided by

Kamux

01 Feb, 2024, 10:08 ET

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 1.2.2024 at 17:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 1, 2024, a total of 2,092 Kamux Corporation's shares have been returned free of consideration to Kamux Corporation in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Corporation's share-based incentive scheme 2020 and 2021.

After the return, Kamux Corporation holds a total of 9,053 own shares.

For further information, please contact:
Jukka Havia, CFO, tel. +358 50 355 3757

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

