Change in Kamux Corporation's holding of treasury shares

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 1.2.2024 at 17:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 1, 2024, a total of 2,092 Kamux Corporation's shares have been returned free of consideration to Kamux Corporation in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Corporation's share-based incentive scheme 2020 and 2021.

After the return, Kamux Corporation holds a total of 9,053 own shares.

For further information, please contact:

Jukka Havia, CFO, tel. +358 50 355 3757

Kamux Corporation

Communications

