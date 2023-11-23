Change in Kamux Group Management Team: CFO Marko Lehtonen to leave his position

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 23.11.2023 at 17:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation and Marko Lehtonen, the company's CFO and member of the Group Management Team, have today agreed that Lehtonen will leave Kamux in order to pursue new career opportunities in due course. Lehtonen will continue in his current role and capacity until February 23, 2024. The process for finding a new CFO has been started.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I would like to thank Marko Lehtonen warmly for his contribution as Kamux's CFO. Marko has had a significant role in developing our operations and I wish him all the best for the future."

Following the aforementioned change, the members of the Group Management Team are:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;

Marko Lehtonen, CFO, Risks, IR & Communications and Legal (until Feb 23, 2024);

Jani Koivu, Country Director for Finland;

Kerim Nielsen, Country Director for Sweden (until Dec 31, 2023);

Andy Rietschel, Country Director for Sweden (as of Jan 1, 2024);

Martin Verrelli, Country Director for Germany;

Aino Hökeberg, Marketing and Business Concept (as of Jan 1, 2024);

Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer;

Marjo Nurmi, People, Culture and Sustainability

Juha Saarinen, Purchasing, Logistics and HUB; and

Vesa Uotila, Strategy, Innovations, Data and Analytics.

For more information, please contact:

Tapio Pajuharju. CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200

Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, tel. +358 50 632 16

