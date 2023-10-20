Change in Medivir's Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq: MVIR) and (Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that the company's board member Anette Lindqvist has informed the board of directors that she is leaving her position due to personal reasons.

"We respect Anette's decision and at the same time want to thank her for her meritorious efforts. With her competence and experience, she has been a valuable force in the board's work," says Uli Hacksell, chairman of Medivir's board of directors.

Medivir's nomination committee has initiated the search for a replacement for Anette Lindqvist.

For additional information, please contact;

Uli Hacksell, Chairman of the Board, Medivir AB

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

SOURCE Medivir