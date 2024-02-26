Change in Medivir's nomination committee before the 2024 AGM

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm : MVIR) today announces that that the nomination committee before the annual general meeting in May 2024 changes as follows. Anders Hallberg is leaving the nomination committee and HealthInvest Partners has declined new representation in the nomination committee. Other major owners have been asked in order of size and CA Fastigheter AB has appointed Stefan Bengtsson to be part of the nomination committee before the annual general meeting in May 2024. The nomination committee thus consists of:

Karl Tobieson, appointed by Linc AB

Richard Torgerson, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds

Stefan Bengtsson, appointed by CA Fastigheter AB

Uli Hacksell, Chairman of the Board, Medivir AB

The 2024 Annual General Meeting of Medivir will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2024.

For additional information, please contact;

Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100.

E-mail: [email protected]

About Medivir



Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a smart, targeted chemotherapy designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

